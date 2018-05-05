RICK LEE’S KENTUCKY DERBY SELECTIONS AND ANALYSIS

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS



14 Mendelssohn Moore O'Brien 5-1 m Bet down to favoritism and did not disappoint while winning the 2017 BC Juvenile Turf, and the half-brother to champion Beholder won the recent UAE Derby by 18 lengths.

7 Justify Smith Baffert 7-2 m Unbeaten in three races, including a decisive front-running victory in the Santa Anita Derby, which easily earned the field's fastest Beyer figure.

11 Bolt d'Oro Espinoza Ruis 9-1

• May be sitting on a top effort after second-place finishes in the Santa Anita Derby and San Felipe, and he was clearly the most talented 2-year-old in this field.

5 Audible Castellano Pletcher 6-1

• Followed his decisive Holy Bull victory with a convincing late-running victory in the Florida Derby. The winner of four consecutive races may benefit from a fast early pace.

16 Magnum Moon Saez Pletcher 13-1

• Remained perfect in four races after setting the pace and winning the Arkansas Derby by 4 widening lengths. He has shown versatility and is one of four Pletcher trainees in the field.

6 Good Magic JOrtiz Brown 8-1

• Finished his 2-year-old campaign in style by easily winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile. After a dull showing in the Fountain of Youth, he returned to form by winning the Blue Grass.

18 Vino Rosso Velazquez Pletcher 18-1

• Did benefit from a fast pace while winning the Wood Memorial by 3 lengths, and he is a steadily improving finisher who may get another good setup.

19 Noble Indy Geroux Pletcher 50-1 m Has won three of his four races, including a determined effort to win the Louisiana Derby. His Beyer figures have improved in each of his four races.

12 Enticed Alvarado McLaughlin 54-1



• A multiple graded stake winner who may have been too close to the pace when second best as a post-time favorite in the Wood Memorial. A late-running tactic may put him close at the finish.

9 Hofburg IOrtiz Mott 24-1

• Finished second behind Audible in the Florida Derby, while 8 lengths clear of third, and he is a lightly raced colt who has a license to show improvement.

20 Combatant Santana Asmussen 80-1 m A consistent colt who finished a solid fourth in the Arkansas Derby. His only win was a maiden-allowance score at Churchill.

17 Solomini Prat Baffert 66-1 m Finished in-the-money in all four of his races in Grade I company, but he has shown no signs of being any better than he was as a 2-year-old.

10 My Boy Jack Desormeaux Desormeaux 5-1

• A one-run closer with a pair of Grade III victories this season, including the Southwest at Oaklawn Park, and 10 furlongs may be in his wheelhouse.

2 Free Drop Billy Albarado Romans 41-1

• Encountered late trouble when fourth in the Blue Grass. His only previous race at Churchill was a sharp career debut victory in June.

4 Flameaway Lezcano Casse 54-1

• Parlayed runner-up finishes in the Blue Grass and Tampa Derby, and his early speed will have him in a good position turning for home.

3 Promises Fulfilled Lanerie Romans 42-1



• A one-dimensional speedball who upset eight rivals by winning the Fountain of Youth at big odds, but he tired badly after setting fast fractions in the Florida Derby.

15 Instilled Regard Van Dyke Hollendorfer 99-1

• A well-beaten fourth in the Santa Anita Derby, which followed a fourth-place finish in the Grade II Risen Star at Fair Grounds.

8 Lone Sailor Graham Amoss 29-1

• Has only a wet-track maiden win at Saratoga in his win column, but he did finish second in the Louisiana Derby and is improving from race to race.

1 Firenze Fire Lopez Servis 70-1

• Won the Grade I Champagne as a 2-year-old, but he exits a pair of fourth-place finishes at Aqueduct. He has not earned a competitive Beyer figure all year.

13 Bravazo Contreras Lukas 70-1

• Raced close to the pace before fading in a poor eighth-place Louisiana Derby finish, and subsequent works do not suggest a rebound.

ALSO ELIGIBLE

21 Blended Citizen Frey O'Neill SCR

• Has never finished in-the-money in four races on a dirt surface. He appears hopelessly overmatched.

Sports on 05/05/2018