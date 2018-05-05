STATE DIVISION I COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUPS

SUN BELT

ARKANSAS STATE 6, TEXAS STATE 1

Arkansas State University (16-25, 7-15 Sun Belt Conference) and Texas State University (22-23-1, 10-12) both had six hits Friday, but the Red Wolves made theirs count for six runs in a series-opening victory over the Bobcats at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Texas State scored its lone run in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Jaylen Hubbard. Arkansas State took control of the game in the fifth inning, scoring five runs on a fielder’s choice, a wild pitch, an RBI single from Drew Tipton and a sacrifice fly from Kyle MacDonald. Tipton scored on a passed ball in the seventh inning to provide the final margin.

ASU starter Bradey Welsh (3-4) earned the victory after allowing the Bobcats’ run in the first inning. Welsh gave up 5 hits with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts in 6 innings. Peyton Culbertson gave up a walk and had a strikeout in his only inning of work, and Bo Ritter had a walk and three strikeouts over the final two innings.

SOUTHLAND

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 10, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 3

Senior pitcher Tyler Gray broke two school records Friday to help the University of Central Arkansas (26-18, 14-8 Southland) rally from a 2-0 deficit to claim the series opener against Abilene Christian (19-24, 5-17) at Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene, Texas.

Gray (6-1) broke UCA's single-game (15) and career (274) strikeout records while limiting the Wildcats to 5 hits over 8 innings. He struck out the side in the fourth and seventh innings.

Matt Munoz hit an RBI double to right field and scored on Dalon Farkas' RBI single two batters later to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead in the third inning. The Bears tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth on Rigo Aguilar's triple to left-center field. UCA took the lead for good in the fifth on a Coby Potvin RBI single, and on bases-loaded walks to Hunter Strong and Tyler Smith. The lead grew to 6-2 in the sixth inning on William Hancock's first home run of the season.

UCA put the game out of reach in the eighth inning. T.J. Black reached on an RBI bunt that scored Aguilar to increase the lead to 7-2. Strong drew another bases-loaded walk and Black scored when Josh Somdecerff was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Tyler Smith drew his second bases-loaded walk, the second of the inning, to give the Bears a 10-2 lead. Farkas hit an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth to account for the Wildcats' third run.

Hancock was 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI to lead UCA, which finished with 12 hits and stranded 9 base runners. Potvin, Somdecerff, Smith and Aguilar all had two hits each.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 05/05/2018