2 military issues pit U.S., China

BEIJING -- Tensions between the United States and China flared on two military fronts as Washington accused the Chinese of harassing American pilots flying over the African nation of Djibouti and warned of consequences to the deployment of missiles on artificial islands China has built in disputed waters in the South China Sea.

China on Friday denied the allegations that its forces targeted U.S. military aircraft with high-powered lasers near China's military base in Djibouti, which is located where the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden meet.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said China had informed the U.S. that "after strict verification, we have told the U.S. side that what they alleged is absolutely untrue."

The Pentagon's spokesman, Dana White, made the accusations Thursday. She did not detail the number of incidents but said the lasers -- which can be used to target aircraft -- caused eye injuries to two American pilots.

The accusations came at a time when the two countries have found themselves increasingly at odds, particularly over trade, which was the subject of a second day of talks in Beijing attended by President Donald Trump's senior economic advisers and their Chinese counterparts.

The episodes in Djibouti heightened concerns in Washington about China's growing military assertiveness in a vast region from the Horn of Africa to the Pacific. The modernization of China's military has been a core mission of the country's leader, Xi Jinping, who has recently presided over displays of military might on land and sea, and appears eager to challenge American military supremacy in Asia.

The United States also objected to the deployment of anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles on islands that China claims in the South China Sea. Such deployments have been reported before, but never before have they been so explicitly confirmed by American and Chinese officials. The deployments contradict assurances that Xi made to President Barack Obama in 2015 not to "militarize" the area.

"We've raised concerns directly with the Chinese about this," the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said Thursday when asked if the deployment of missiles in the South China Sea crossed "a red line" for the United States.

"And there will be near-term and long-term consequences," she added.

Hua meanwhile confirmed the deployment of weapons to the islands, saying they were defensive and intended "to safeguard China's sovereignty and security."

China's base in Djibouti, its first overseas, has long been a source of concern for the United States and other militaries operating around the Horn of Africa. It opened last year and has been portrayed by the Chinese as a logistics base to support anti-piracy, counterterrorism and humanitarian operations in Africa and the Middle East.

It also happens to be just a few miles from the only permanent U.S. base in Africa, which was established after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S. The base, operated by the Navy adjacent to Djibouti's international airport, is home to some 4,000 personnel, including those involved in highly secretive missions in the region, including at least two Navy SEAL raids into Yemen.

The use of lasers was first made public in April in a warning to pilots issued by the Federal Aviation Administration. It noted that there had been multiple instances of "a high-power laser" being used near the Chinese base. Using lasers to disorient or disable pilots is an old military tactic, but an international protocol adopted in 1995 and joined by China prohibits the practice.

White said there was no doubt about the origin of the lasers and that the Pentagon had asked the Chinese to investigate. "It's a serious matter," she said, "and so we're taking it very seriously."

The Global Times, a Chinese newspaper that often takes a hawkish line, published an article in English on Wednesday -- before the Pentagon's briefing on the injuries to two American pilots -- that quoted military experts calling the accusations phony.

A longer article in Chinese, however, gave other benign explanations for the incidents. In any case, the article asked, why were the Americans flying so close to the Chinese base?

"In this regard," it went on, suggestively, "the Americans seem to be shouting 'thief' to get away with their own crimes."

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/05/2018