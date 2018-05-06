6 Hamas militants die in Gaza blast

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Hamas, the militant Islamic group that rules Gaza, said six of its members were killed in an explosion in the central Gaza Strip Saturday night.

Gaza media reported the explosion was a "work accident," meaning the militants were killed when explosives they were dealing with went off.

Earlier in the day, a group of Palestinians breached the border fence with Israel and briefly entered its territory.

Palestinians on Friday staged a sixth weekly mass protest on the border.

The protests are part of a campaign organized by Hamas and aimed in part at breaking a decade-old blockade imposed since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.

