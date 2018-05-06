6 Hamas militants die in Gaza blast
By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
This article was published today at 3:34 a.m. Updated today at 3:34 a.m.
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Hamas, the militant Islamic group that rules Gaza, said six of its members were killed in an explosion in the central Gaza Strip Saturday night.
Gaza media reported the explosion was a "work accident," meaning the militants were killed when explosives they were dealing with went off.
Earlier in the day, a group of Palestinians breached the border fence with Israel and briefly entered its territory.
Palestinians on Friday staged a sixth weekly mass protest on the border.
The protests are part of a campaign organized by Hamas and aimed in part at breaking a decade-old blockade imposed since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.
A Section on 05/06/2018
Print Headline: 6 Hamas militants die in Gaza blast
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 6 Hamas militants die in Gaza blast
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.