Sunday, May 06, 2018, 5:16 a.m.

6 Hamas militants die in Gaza blast

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

This article was published today at 3:34 a.m. Updated today at 3:34 a.m.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Hamas, the militant Islamic group that rules Gaza, said six of its members were killed in an explosion in the central Gaza Strip Saturday night.

Gaza media reported the explosion was a "work accident," meaning the militants were killed when explosives they were dealing with went off.

Earlier in the day, a group of Palestinians breached the border fence with Israel and briefly entered its territory.

Palestinians on Friday staged a sixth weekly mass protest on the border.

The protests are part of a campaign organized by Hamas and aimed in part at breaking a decade-old blockade imposed since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.

A Section on 05/06/2018

