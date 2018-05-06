Alexandria Marie Arnone - Matthew Samuel Smith

Wedding vows were exchanged by Alexandria Marie Arnone and Matthew Samuel Smith at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28, in Second Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Steve Hancock officiated.

Amy and Joseph Arnone of Cabot are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Mary and Donald Holverson of Rantoul, Ill., and Maryanne Cohen of Germantown, Md.

Parents of the groom are Linda and David H. Smith of Little Rock. He is the grandson of Mary and L. Stanley Martin of North Little Rock and Mary Virginia and the late Sam Smith III of Little Rock.

The altar held a large arrangement of white gladiolus, blue and white hydrangeas and garden roses. Music was by organist Mary Kay Burton.

The bride, who walked down the aisle with her father, wore a white sleeveless organza gown with a plunging neckline and a cinched cummerbund waist. The skirt, embellished with an Alencon lace panel at the back, extended to a sweep train. Her bouquet was filled with blue hydrangeas, white peonies, white garden roses and anemones.

Matron of honor was Jamie Collins of Little Rock. Bridesmaids were Katherine White, Rachel Cowan, Melissa Murphy and Tessa Maroney, all of Little Rock; Laken Baldwin of Dardanelle; Elizabeth Myrick of Hot Springs; and Sydney Bruce of North Little Rock. They wore blue sateen twill dresses with bateau necklines and carried a smaller version of the bride's bouquet.

Flower girls were Mary Winborne Peeples and Ada Carolyn Peeples of Little Rock.

Best man was Madison Smith of Little Rock, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Cody Lorge of North Little Rock; Daniel Ford, John Murphy and Will Collins, all of Little Rock; Richard Holt and Drew Bailey, both of Fayetteville; and Dustin McMullen of Hot Springs, brother of the bride. Guests were seated by Anthony Arnone of Cabot, brother of the bride.

Guest tables at a reception at Pleasant Valley Country Club were centered with arrangements of blue hydrangeas, white roses, white stock, spray roses and anemones. Outside guest tables held lanterns and greenery.

The bride graduated magna cum laude from the University of Central Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in health science and a doctorate of physical therapy. She is a pediatric physical therapist at Access Group Inc.

The bridegroom has a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He is employed in institutional bond sales with the Bank of Oklahoma Financial Securities.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a honeymoon in Turks and Caicos.

High Profile on 05/06/2018