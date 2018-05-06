Arkansans in the Majors
This article was published today at 2:38 a.m.
MLB
POSITION PLAYERS
PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM
Brian Anderson;Razorbacks;3B;Miami
AVG.;G;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;SB
.265;31;113;13;30;2;16;1
PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM
Andrew Benintendi;Razorbacks;OF;Boston
AVG.;G;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;SB
.239;29;109;18;26;1;15;5
PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM
Craig Gentry;Hogs/Fort Smith;OF;Baltimore
AVG.;G;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;SB
.189;21;53;5;10;0;3;5
PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM
James McCann;Razorbacks;C;Detroit
AVG.;G;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;SB
.269;24;93;10;25;3;13;0
PITCHERS
PITCHER;CONNECTION;TEAM
Dallas Keuchel;Razorbacks;Houston
W-L;ERA;G;GS;IP;H;BB;SO
1-5;3.98;7;7;43.0;41;12;33
PITCHER;CONNECTION;TEAM
Blake Parker;Hogs/Fayetteville;LA Angels
W-L;ERA;G;GS;IP;H;BB;SO
0-1;4.11;15;0;15.1;17;5;16
DISABLED LIST
POSITION PLAYERS
PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM
Brett Eibner;Razorbacks;OF;Texas
REASON Tommy John surgery
Logan Forsythe;Razorbacks;2B;LA Dodgers
REASON Right shoulder inflammation
PITCHERS
PITCHER;CONNECTION;TEAM
Drew Smyly;Hogs/LR Central;Chi. Cubs
REASON Tommy John surgery
Sports on 05/06/2018
Print Headline: Arkansans in the Majors
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansans in the Majors
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.