Sunday, May 06, 2018, 3:47 p.m.

Average price of US gas jumps 7 cents, to $2.90 a gallon

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:55 p.m.

this-april-23-file-photo-show-gasoline-prices-at-a-fueling-center-in-richland-miss-crude-oil-prices-are-at-the-highest-level-in-more-than-three-years-and-expected-to-climb-higher-pushing-up-gasoline-prices-along-the-way-ap-photorogelio-v-solis-file

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/ROGELIO V. SOLIS, FILE

This April 23 file photo show gasoline prices at a fueling center in Richland, Miss. Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years and expected to climb higher, pushing up gasoline prices along the way. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)



CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. rose 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.90, the 10th week straight of increases.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the jump marks the highest average price since November 2014.

Lundberg says the increase is largely driven by higher crude oil costs and the phasing-in of summer-grade gasoline, which is used to prevent smog.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.73 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest was $2.45 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price for diesel fuel rose 5 cents, to $3.14.

