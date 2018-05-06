Home / Latest News /
Average price of US gas jumps 7 cents, to $2.90 a gallon
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:55 p.m.
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. rose 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.90, the 10th week straight of increases.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the jump marks the highest average price since November 2014.
Lundberg says the increase is largely driven by higher crude oil costs and the phasing-in of summer-grade gasoline, which is used to prevent smog.
The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.73 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest was $2.45 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price for diesel fuel rose 5 cents, to $3.14.
