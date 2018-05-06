Child dies after being hit by vehicle in central Arkansas; another pedestrian also hurt

A child died Friday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Faulkner County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

The fatality occurred about 6:39 p.m. at U.S. 64 East and Cattle Creek Trail, according to the report.

The child ran from the north to the south side of the highway and was followed by a 26-year-old woman, the report said.

Both pedestrians, according to the report, were hit by a vehicle.

The report did not specify the age of the child, but said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report did not list a condition for the woman or the extent of her injuries.

Police described the weather conditions as wet and cloudy.

