Child dies after being hit by vehicle in central Arkansas; another pedestrian also hurt
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A child died Friday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Faulkner County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.
The fatality occurred about 6:39 p.m. at U.S. 64 East and Cattle Creek Trail, according to the report.
The child ran from the north to the south side of the highway and was followed by a 26-year-old woman, the report said.
Both pedestrians, according to the report, were hit by a vehicle.
The report did not specify the age of the child, but said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The report did not list a condition for the woman or the extent of her injuries.
Police described the weather conditions as wet and cloudy.
Metro on 05/06/2018
Print Headline: Child on highway hit by vehicle, dies
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in central Arkansas; another pedestrian also hurt
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.