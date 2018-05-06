COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

May 7

AAUW Interest Meeting

CONWAY — The American Association of University Women will have an interest meeting from 6-8 p.m. at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. The AAUW is a national organization that empowers women and girls. The Conway branch is seeking to revitalize the organization. The free meeting is for women with college degrees who have a desire to assist other women. For more information, call Autumn at (501) 450-3118.

May 10

Maumelle AARP Meeting

MAUMELLE — Maumelle AARP Chapter 5359 will meet at 6 p.m. at the new Maumelle Center on the Lake, 2 Club Manor Cove, behind Kroger and the new fire station. Kellie Nichols, park ranger at Pinnacle Mountain State Park, will speak about the exciting things to do at the park, whether you’re 5 or 75 years old. Anyone 50 or older is invited to attend this informative meeting. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call chapter president Carol Slaymaker at (501) 529-9833 or membership chairwoman Kathy Kafka at (501) 851-4771.

Pope County Master Gardeners Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will meet at 1 p.m. at Washburn Park, 1185 Lake Front Drive. The group will conduct a brief tour of the flower beds in Washburn Park. The public is invited to attend.

May 12

West Side First Baptist Church Plant Sale

GREERS FERRY — West Side First Baptist Church, 7025 Greers Ferry Road, will have a plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. The sale will include annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, shrubs, hanging baskets and garden items, all in time for Mother’s Day. Proceeds from the event will go to the church’s building fund. For more information, call the church at (501) 825-7247.

Faulkner County Plant Sale

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Master Gardeners will host their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Conway Expo Center, 2505 E. Oak St. There is no admission charge. For more information, call the Faulkner County Cooperative Extension Service office at (501) 329-8344.

Van Buren County Plant Sale

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Van Buren County Master Gardeners Plant Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, at Ed Leamon Park, 386 Dave Creek Parkway. The event will include crafty vendors, kids’ events and Mother’s Day gift ideas. Master Gardeners, featuring Janet Carson and Ruth Andre, “The Butterfly Lady,” will offer gardening tips and advice. Admission is free. For more information, call Cynthia Lacken at (847) 894-4712.

Ongoing

Community Teaching Garden

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Master Gardeners will have a community teaching garden in front of Freyaldenhoven’s nursery, at the corner of Siebenmorgen Road and Bob Courtway Drive. The group will meet there at 9 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month through September. All are invited to learn to grow their own food.

Historical Journal Spring Edition

CONWAY — The 2018 spring edition of Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings, the Faulkner County Historical Society’s journal, is available. This special commemorative issue highlights the recent restoration of the Springfield-Des Arc Bridge at its new home on Beaverfork Lake. The issue is available for $4 at the Faulkner County Museum and the Faulkner County Library. Members of the historical society will receive a copy. Information on how to join the society can be found in the journal, at www.faulknerhistory.org or on the society’s Facebook page.

M.J. Hickey Pool Information

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department is selling individual pool passes for the M.J. Hickey Pool for $75 each. Reservations for private pool parties are also being taken. Available times are 9-11 a.m. Saturdays and 7-10 every night. The cost of pool rental is $50 per hour, plus lifeguards at $10 per hour per guard. The number of guards required is two guards for 1-50 people; three guards for 50-200; and four guards for more than 200. Buy passes or make reservations at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

Friday Night Kruzn

CONWAY — Friday Night Kruzn, a free event, will take place from 6-8 p.m. the third Friday of each month through Oct. 19 at The Village at Hendrix. Cars will be on display, and a donation will be made to the Arkansas Food Bank. For more information, contact Don Searls at (501) 269-1817.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., and full games begin at 6:30. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola & John Hawks Senior Wellness & Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Jonathan Trawick Concert

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present Jonathan “J.T.” Trawick in concert at 2 p.m. May 13. Trawick grew up in Conway but was born in the Pacific Northwest, where he makes his home when not on tour. Known for his smooth, clear voice and authentic phrasing, Trawick continues a rich tradition of singing from deep within the Ozark hills. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Lunch and Learn

CONWAY — Lunch and Learn takes place at the Faulkner County Library at noon every second Monday to offer attendees an opportunity to learn something new about Arkansas. On May 14, Reinaldo Morales of the University of Central Arkansas will present a program on Rock Art in Arkansas. Participants are asked to bring a sack lunch. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Hamburger Cookout Fundraiser

CONWAY — The Nursing Home Gift Fund of Faulkner County will host its annual hamburger cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 on the front lawn of the Faulkner County Courthouse. The event raises funds to fill Christmas gift bags for the nursing-home residents of Faulkner County. The cookout takes place in conjunction with National Nursing Home Week. First Security Bank’s Teal Grill team will grill the burgers. The cost is $5 for a hamburger, chips and a drink. Fresh-baked cookies will be $1 per package. For more information, visit the Nursing Home Gift Fund of Faulkner County Facebook page.

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. May 17 at the Maumelle Country Club.Ann West will discuss the activities of LifeQuest, including classes for lifelong learning and community service. The cost is $15. For reservations, call Betty McBurnett at (501) 664-7196 by May 14.

NARFE Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1156, will meet at 11:30 a.m. May 18. The potluck luncheon/meeting will be in the First Electric Cooperative Community Room, 150 Industrial Park Road. All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. For more information, call Kathy Golding at (501) 206-1375.

Springfest

HEBER SPRINGS — The 31st annual Springfest, hosted by Downtown Heber Springs, will start at noon May 18 and at 9 a.m. May 19 in downtown Heber Springs. The festival home base is Spring Park, with activities on the courthouse square and throughout the city. Springfest will feature an arts and crafts show, classic festival-food favorites, and live music and other entertainment. Kids’ activities will include pony rides, a petting zoo and the Butterfly Pavilion. Tickets to the pavilion are $3, which includes a butterfly net. There will also be a Volkswagen Car Show, The Ride Like a Mountain Man, a dog show benefiting the Heber Springs Humane Society, the Springfest Pageant and more.

Cooking Conquests: Rubs, Marinades & Sauces

CONWAY — Cooking Conquests: Rubs, Marinades & Sauces will take place from 4-6 p.m. May 19 at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. Teresa Conquest will teach participants how to make sauces, pickling-spice rubs and marinades with only two or three ingredients. For more information, call Reuel at (501) 450-3429.

Paws to Read

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library and Maumelle Friends of the Animals will present Adoption Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 at the library. All are invited to attend and read to dogs in the library’s backyard. Participants will have an option to adopt a furrever friend. There will be a special story time and craft at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. More information about available dogs and the adoption process will be announced at a later date.

Brother Norm at the Library

CONWAY — Brother Norm will return to the Faulkner County Library with stories for adult listeners at 2 p.m. May 26. Brother Norm, a member of the National Storytelling Network, tells tall tales and legends from around the world for adults and children of all ages. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

UCA Small Developer Conference

CONWAY — The UCA Small Developer Conference will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 31 at the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. The event will offer an opportunity to be exposed to the “big-picture view” of small-scale real estate development and will enable participants to pick a good development project and take the first steps to make that project a reality. For more information, call Shelby at (501) 450-5269.

Sacred Heart Catholic School Bazaar

MORRILTON — The Sacred Heart Catholic School Bazaar will take place June 1 and 2 at the school, 106 N. St. Joseph St. A traditional spaghetti/sausage and turkey/dressing dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. June 2 in the school gym, with carry-out dinners available. Activities will be available for all ages on both nights, including a midway featuring kiddie-land games, bingo, a ham and bacon stand, and a silent auction. The grand prize for the raffle is a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport, with the drawing the evening of June 2. For more information, call the school at (501) 354-8113 or visit www.sacredheartmorrilton.org.

