COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

May 6

Pioneer Village 50th-Anniversary Celebration

SEARCY — Pioneer Village, a late-19th-century village at 1200 Higginson St., will continue its 50th-anniversary celebration at the annual Spring Fest, from noon to 4 p.m. All village buildings will be open, with costumed “characters” throughout the village. Activities will include square-dancing, live music, Civil War re-enactors, and pioneer craftsman demonstrating woodworking, blacksmithing, spinning, bee keeping and more, as well as pioneer games for children, live animals, vendors and food. Admission and parking are free, but donations are accepted. For more information, call (501) 580-6633.

May 7

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a community music gathering from 6-8 p.m. at First Community Bank. Instrumentalists, singers and listeners are invited to attend. Children are welcome.

May 8

Flag Retirement Ceremony

CABOT — Criswell Robinson American Legion Post 71 will have a flag-retirement ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Cabot Courtyard, behind the Cabot Police Department. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call (501) 203-5715.

Sons of the American Legion Meeting

CABOT — The Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Chapter will meet at 6 p.m. at Criswell Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, call (501) 203-5715.

Newport Newcomers Luncheon & Bake Sale

NEWPORT — The Newport Newcomers Salad Luncheon and Bake Sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 619 Second St. Donations will be accepted. Proceeds from the event will support local charities. For more information, call (870) 219-9791.

May 10 – May 12

Homefest

BALD KNOB — The Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce will present Homefest in the Downtown Courtyard. Activities will include a Gospel Night concert at 6 on Thursday; and Carnival Family Night and a concert at 6 on Friday. On Saturday, the festival will kick off with a Lions Club pancake breakfast from 6-9 a.m. at the Methodist Church Family Life Center, followed by a parade at 10 a.m. on Arkansas 367. The weekend will also feature food vendors, a silent auction, a car show, speeches and other activities. Carnival rides will open at noon, and Arm Band Night will be from 6-10. Saturday’s concert will begin at 5 p.m. and feature headline Aaron Owens at 7:30. All concerts are free, and attendees are asked to bring chairs. For more information, visit Homefest’s Facebook page.

May 11 and May 12

Intro to Jewelry Enameling Class

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Metalsmith Dana Finimore will teach Intro to Jewelry Enameling both days at the Arkansas Craft School, 101 N. Peabody Ave. Participants will learn to create handcrafted jewelry embellished with glass enamel and will make earrings and pendants. All materials and supplies will be provided. Students may wish to bring their favorite jewelry-making tools and a sack lunch. For more information, call (870) 269-8397 or visit the school’s Facebook page.

May 12

West Side First Baptist Church Plant Sale

GREERS FERRY — West Side First Baptist Church, 7025 Greers Ferry Road, will have a plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. The sale will include annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, shrubs, hanging baskets and garden items, all in time for Mother’s Day. Proceeds from the event will go to the church’s building fund. For more information, call the church at (501) 825-7247.

Post 71 Yard Sale

CABOT — The Post 71 Yard Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Criswell Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St., in the Cabot Mini Mall. All proceeds will support Post 71’s many community events. For more information, call (501) 203-5715.

Van Buren County Plant Sale

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Van Buren County Master Gardeners Plant Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, at Ed Leamon Park, 386 Dave Creek Parkway, in conjunction with Fairfield Bay’s Bloomin’in the Bay, Blues & BBQ and Cruisin’ the Bay festivals. The plant sale will include annuals, perennials, shrubs, vegetables, herbs and native plants, plus crafty vendors, kids’ events and Mother’s Day gift ideas. Master Gardeners, featuring Janet Carson and Ruth Andre, “The Butterfly Lady,” will offer gardening tips and advice. Admission is free. For more information, call Cynthia Lacken at (847) 894-4712.

ONGOING

Shepherd Center’s Summer Activities

BEEBE — Seniors are invited to participate in activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday throughout the summer at the Shepherd Center, 302 N. Main St., at the rear of First United Methodist Church. Activities offered include scrapbooking, bridge, chess, jewelry making, card making, quilting, cooking and flower arranging, as well as fishing excursions. Every Friday Game Day will be sponsored from 1-3 p.m., featuring bingo, dominoes or Scrabble.

Over the River and Through the Woods

SEARCY — Center on the Square, 219 W. Arch St., will present Over the River and Through the Woods at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and May 18, 19, 25 and 26; and at 1:30 p.m. May 27. Dinner options are available. For more information, call (501) 368-0111.

SPLASH Literacy Program

CAVE CITY/BATESVILLE — The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project will offer SPLASH, a Summer Partnership for Literacy Achievement at School and Home, in Cave City and Batesville to first- through sixth-graders who are below grade level in reading. SPLASH needs high-schoolers to volunteer to work with the elementary students one hour per week to help them advance or maintain their reading levels over the summer. One junior or senior from each campus will be selected for a $300 internship with OFLP. To apply, contact the Literacy Project at (870) 793-5912 or email info@oflp.org. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/literacyindependence.

Ash Flat Library Displays

ASH FLAT — The Ash Flat Library, 11 Arnhart St., is displaying the paintings of artist Elizabeth Fern. “With watercolor, I painted the West Coast for 16 years,” Fern said. “I loved painting the light and water. Since moving to Cherokee Village, I’ve joined the Spring River Artists Guild and have won awards for my watercolors of Arkansas.” Also on display for May are antique toasters, complete with historical notes, loaned by Pene Hadley. for more information, call the library at (870) 994-2658.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

STARS Meeting

CABOT — STARS (Small Town Amateur Radio Service), a ham radio group, will have its monthly meeting, with testing available, at 1:30 p.m. May 13 at Criswell Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, contact Gordon Miller at gmiller266@gmail.com.

HELP Meeting

CABOT — The Housing, Education and Life-skills Program (HELP) will meet at 4:30 p.m. May 14 at Criswell Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. in the Cabot Mini Mall. HELP is being developed to assist those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in the Lonoke area, working alongside other organizations in Arkansas. For more information, call Allen Miller at (501) 203-5715 or search for Housing, Education and Life-skills Program on Facebook.

Planning Your Food or Beverage Business

SEARCY — A Business Model Canvas, a visual tool to help prospective and new entrepreneurs focus on the building blocks of successful businesses, will be presented from 1-3 p.m. May 15 at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce, 2323 S. Main St. The seminar will take participants through each section of a canvas customized for the food and beverage industry. The instructor is Nicolas Mayerhoeffer, a business consultant from the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center. The registration deadline is May 13, and there is no fee. For more information, visit www.searcychamber.com or call (501) 268-2458.

NARFE Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1156, will meet at 11:30 a.m. May 18. The potluck luncheon/meeting will be in the First Electric Cooperative Community Room, 150 Industrial Park Road. All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. For more information, call Kathy Golding at (501) 206-1375.

Bead Making Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW— The Arkansas Craft School will offer Beginner Glass Bead Making on May 18; and Intermediate/Advanced Bead Making on May 19 and 20, with Sage and Tom Holland. The beginner single-day class will cover the basic techniques, skills and safety practices needed to create glass beads. In the second two-day class, students who have taken the beginning class or have previous experience in bead making are welcome to learn a wide range of techniques. For more information or to register, call (870) 269-8397 or visit arkansascraftschool.org.

Trial by Jury

POWHATAN — Trial by Jury will take place from 6-9 p.m. May 19 in the courthouse at Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25. After enjoying a home-cooked meal and making dessert, guests will take part in re-creating a trial that occurred in the courtroom. Participants are asked to dress casually or wear a 19th-century costume. The registration fee is $20, and reservations are required. For more information, call (870) 878-6765.

Feed Our Vets Cabot Food Pantry

CABOT — Feed Our Vets Cabot will have its monthly food pantry for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19 at 214 Rainbow Drive. For more information, see the organization’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/feedourvetscabot.

Women Helping Women

SEARCY — Women Helping Women, sponsored by the White County Extension Homemakers, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at First Community Bank, 800 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway. The event will provide information and assistance for women who are in or have faced a difficult situation and do not know where to go for help. Speakers will offer information on shelters, health, disaster situations and other topics. Bingo will be played, with prizes awarded. Attendees who bring a nonperishable food item for local food banks will have a chance to win a door prize.

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY — The Democratic Party of White County will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 21 at Arkansas State University-Searcy, 1800 E. Moore Ave. For more information, email white@arkdems.org or call (501) 368-9390.

Computer Basics Class

ASH FLAT — Ozarka College-Ash Flat will offer a computer basics course from 9 a.m. to noon May 31 through Ozarka’s Continuing Education program. The course will be taught by Ken Barton, Ozarka’s Information Science Technology Program coordinator/faculty. Concepts covered will include basic computer usage, file and storage management, email basics, sending attachments and uploading images on Facebook. The cost of the class is $10, and preregistration is required. For more information or to register, call Fay Mitchell at (870) 368-2005.

Chairman’s Memorial Golf Tournament

SEARCY — The 18th annual Chairman’s Memorial Golf Tournament will take place June 8 at the Course at River Oaks. Perrin Jones is this year’s honoree, and a ceremony will be conducted in his memory at noon. The tournament is a four-man scramble with tee-off at 12:30 p.m., and the registration fee is $400 per team. Hole sponsorships can be purchased for $100. A lunch featuring grilled burgers and all the fixings will be served at 11 a.m., compliments of Classic Fare Catering. For more information, contact the chamber at scc@searcychamber or (501) 268-2458.

Potato Basket Weaving Workshop

POWHATAN — Powhatan Historic State Park will offer a Potato Basket Weaving Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23. Students will learn to weave a potato basket, which has a rich history that has traveled from the East Coast across Tennessee with the settlers of Arkansas. The cost is $30, and reservations are required. All supplies will be provided, but participants need to bring a sack lunch. For more information or reservations, call (870) 878-6765.

