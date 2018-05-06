COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

May 6

Blue Rock Studio Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — Barbara Cade is hosting an art exhibit to celebrate Arts & The Park through today at her studio, The Blue Rock Studio, 262 Hideaway Hills Drive. The exhibit, Material Messages, features Cade’s work, along with that of Lisa Crews and Lana Taliaferre. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. For more information, call (501) 262-4065.

Arts & the Park

HOT SPRINGS — Arts & the Park will continue through today throughout Hot Springs. The event will feature demonstrations, exhibitions, parties, performances and more. For more information or a complete list of events and activities, visit hotspringsarts.org.

May 7

Master Gardener Program

BENTON — A program on water gardening with aquaponics with be presented by Master Gardener Mark Gibson at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Monday Afternoon Book Club

BRYANT — Ages 18 and older are invited to the Monday Afternoon Book Club from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Chess Club

BENTON — Children ages 8 and older are invited to play, learn and improve their chess game at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

May 8

Watercolor Class

BENTON — Painting enthusiasts of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a watercolor class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Sign With Song

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to learn sign language through songs at 6:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

May 10

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Safe Haven Event

BRYANT — The annual Shopping, Sweets and Style event will take place from 7-9 p.m. at Bishop Park. The event will feature vendors, sweet treats, a silent auction, a wine raffle and a fashion show. Proceeds will benefit Safe Haven Saline County. For more information, call (404) 964-3236.

Men’s Cooking Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Men’s Cooking Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church, 700 Balearic Road. For more information, call (501) 922-5921.

May 11, May 12 and May 18-19

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Children’s Dance Theatre Co. will present A Midsummer Night’s Dream at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again May 18 and 19, and at 1 p.m. Saturday and May 19 at LakePointe Church, 1343 Albert Pike Road. General-seating tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, and preferred seating is $30 for adults and $15 for students. For more information or tickets, visit www.hscdtc.org or call (501) 655-6815.

May 12

Animeniacs

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to the Anime Club at noon at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Hot Springs Cruisers Car Show

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Cruisers 23rd annual car show will begin at 8 a.m. at the Hot Springs Municipal Airport. Advanced registration for the judged car show is $15, or $20 for day-of-show registration. For more information, call (501) 282-3515 or email mikedprince@gmail.com.

Ongoing

Hot Springs Fishing Challenge

HOT SPRINGS — The seventh annual Hot Springs Fishing Challenge: Crappie has begun and will run through July 31. Seventy-one fish have been tagged and released into Lakes Hamilton and Catherine, with possible prize money totaling $101,000. Anyone who catches one of the blue-tagged fish will win a prize ranging from $500 for smaller fish to $15,000 for Big Al. Four tagged fish will be worth $5,000 each, 46 will be worth $1,000 each, and 20 will have the $500 tags.

May Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The May exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., features work by Kristin DeGeorge, Randall M. Good, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, Jill Kyong, John Lasater, Sandra Sell, Gene Sparling, Jason Sacran, Rebecca Thompson and others. The show will be on display through May 30. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

OBU Juried Student Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Art Club will showcase students’ work in the annual Juried Student Exhibit through Sept. 29 in the Hammons Gallery in Ouachita’s Mabee Fine Arts Center. The exhibit features art submitted by art majors and non-art-majors, and selected by guest juror Matthew Smith. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, contact Summer Bruch at bruchs@obu.edu or (870) 245-4655, or call (870) 245-5208.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Merry Mixers Dance Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music the third Saturday of each month through May. There is something for everyone, including ballroom, swing, Latin, rock and country music. Dancers are asked to bring their own snacks, and there is a cash bar. A short lesson is given at 7 p.m., with dancing from 7:30-10 p.m. Dances are $10 per person. Monthly memberships are available at the door. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@ arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.