Community joins in fun for NLR runway show

Community leaders joined with professional models to put on an April 26 runway show hosted by the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce and benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas.

Dr. Suzanne Yee, Elicia Dover of KATV, North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith and Police Chief Mike Davis, Laura Monteverdi of KTHV, Michele Towne of Inviting Arkansas and Chris Jones, Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub executive director, were among those seen onstage at The Fashion Event, which took place at the Innovation Hub.

The evening began with a cocktail hour and a welcome by Kevin Newton, North Little Rock Chamber board chairman. Justin Acri of KABZ-FM, "The Buzz" 103.7, and Marine Glisovic of KATV kicked off the show, which featured apparel by Culture Clothing Co., Beige, McCain Mall's J.C. Penney, Maurices and Charlotte Russe stores; The Bridal Cottage; Angie Davis; Buckle; Outlets of Little Rock's Asics, Banana Republic, Brooks Brothers and Cole Haan stores; Dillard's; Baumans Fine Men' Clothing; and Vesta's. Bookending the evening's agenda were performances by members of Arkansas AcroYoga.

The show gave way to a chance to cut a rug to sounds provided by Klassik Entertainment.

A portion of the event proceeds were earmarked for Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit housing organization that builds, rehabilitates and preserves houses for those in need.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams

High Profile on 05/06/2018