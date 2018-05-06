Home / Latest News /
Dog fatally mauls baby in Los Angeles home
By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — An infant has been killed after at least one dog mauled her in a Los Angeles home when her grandmother stepped away to get a bottle.
Los Angeles police say the mauling happened Saturday afternoon in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. The nearly 4-month-old baby girl died at a hospital.
Animal control officers took custody of a Rottweiler, a Labrador and a terrier at the home because they don't know whether just one or more of them attacked.
Los Angeles police Capt. Lillian Carranza tells The Los Angeles Times that the family is extremely distraught and that next Sunday would have been the first Mother's Day for the infant's mom.
She says the girl's grandmother was babysitting and had briefly stepped away to get a bottle when the attack happened.
