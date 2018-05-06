THE 144TH KENTUCKY DERBY
Don't Justify 'curse'
Baffert horse ends legacy of Apollo
By The Associated Press
At the window
The payout for Saturday’s 144th running of the Kentucky Derby:
HORSE WIN PLACE SHOW
Justify $7.80 $6.00 $4.40
Good Magic $9.20 $6.60
Audible $5.80
How Oaklawn horses fared
HORSE (NO.) OAKLAWN CONNECTIONS KY. DERBY FINISH
My Boy Jack (10) 1st Southwest Stakes 5th at 5-1
Bravazo (13) 1st Allowance race, Jan. 13 6th at 70-1
Solomini (17) 2nd Rebel, 3rd Arkansas Derby 10th at 66-1
Combatant (20) 2nd Southwest, 3rd Rebel, 4th Ark. Derby 18th at 80-1
Magnum Moon (16) 1st Rebel, 1st Arkansas Derby 19th at 13-1
Most trainer starts
Through 2018
TRAINER ST W P S
Todd Pletcher 2000-2018 52 2 2 4
D. Wayne Lukas 1981-2018 49 4 1 5
Bob Baffert 1996-2018 28 5 3 3
Herbert Thompson 1920-1937 26 4 3 1
Nick Zito 1990-2015 26 2 1 0
James Rowe Sr. NA-1925 18 2 1 1
Steve Asmussen 2001-2017 18 0 2 2
Max Hirsch 1915-1951 14 3 0 2
Woody Stephens 1949-1988 14 2 3 3
LeRoy Jolley 1962-1992 13 2 2 1
Race chart — Equibase LLC
HORSE;ST;WT;1/4;1/2;3/4;MILE;STR;FIN;JOCKEY;ODDS
Justify;7;126;2-1;2-1 1/2;2-1 1/2;1-1 1/2;1-2 1/2;1-2 1/2;Smith2.90
Good Magic;6;126;4-1 1/2;5-1;5-hd;2-3;2-3;2-hd;;Ortiz;9.70
Audible;5;126;12-hd;10-hd;12-1/2;6-1/2;3-4 1/2;3-1 3/4;Castellano;7.00
Instilled Regard;15;126;17-1/2;17-hd;17-hd;9-1 1/2;5-1/2;4-2 3/4;Van Dyke;85.10
My Boy Jack;10;126;19-3 1/2;19-2;20;16-hd;9-1/2;5-1;Desormeaux;6.70
Bravazo;13;126;6-hd;11-1;11-1;8-1;4-1;6-3/4;Contreras;66.90
Hofburg;9;126;16-1/2;15-hd;15-1;14-hd;13-1;7-1/2;Ortiz;27.00
Lone Sailor;8;126;15-1/2;12-hd;10-hd;12-1;6-2 1/2;8-1 1/4;Graham;24.50
Vino Rosso;18;126;18-2 1/2;18-6;18-6 1/2;10-1/2;10-hd;9-1/2;Velazquez;14.10
Solomini;17;126;20;20;19-1/2;15-hd;12-2;10-2 1/2;Prat;62.90
Firenze Fire;1;126;7-1/2;6-1;6-2;5-hd;11-hd;11-3/4;Lopez;59.70
Boltd’Oro;11;126;3-hd;4-hd;3-hd;3-1 1/2;8-1;12-nk;Espinoza;8.90
Flameaway;4;126;6-1;3-hd;4-1;4-1/2;7-hd;13-nk;Lezcano;37.50
Enticed;12;126;11-hd;13-hd;16-hd;13-1/2;15-1;14-5;Alvarado;50.30
Promises Fulfilled;3;126;1-1/2;1-1/2;1-hd;7-1/2;14-1;15-1 1/4;Lanerie;49.00
Free Drop Billy;2;126;14-3 1/2;8-1/2;8-1/2;20;20;16-1 1/4;Albarado;45.40
Noble Indy;19;126;5-hd;7-1;7-1/2;11-1/2;16-2;17-1/2;Geroux;59.20
Combatant;20;126;13-hd;16-2 1/2;14-1/2;17-hd;18-3;18-6 3/4;Santana;70.60
Magnum Moon;16;126;10-1/2;14-1/2;13-hd;18-hd;17-1/2;19-23 3/4;Saez;13.70
Mendelssohn;14;126;9-1 1/2;9-3;19-1/2;19-hd;20;Moore;6.8p-
Time;22.24;45.77;1:11.01;1:37.35;2:04.20
How the favorites fared
How the horse favored in the wagering has fared in the Kentucky Derby (x-part of an entry):
Year Horse Odds Finish
2017 Always Dreaming 4.70-1 1st
2016 Nyquist 2.30-1 1st
2015 American Pharoah 2.90-1 1st
2014 California Chrome 2.50-1 1st
2013 Orb 5.40-1 1st
2012 Bodemeister 4.20-1 2nd
2011 Dialed In 5.20-1 8th
2010 Lookin At Lucky 6.30-1 6th
2009 Friesan Fire 3.80-1 18th
2008 Big Brown 2.40-1 1st
2007 Street Sense 4.90-1 1st
2006 Sweetnorthernsaint 5.50-1 7th
2005 Bellamy Road 2.60-1 7th
2004 Smarty Jones 4.10-1 1st
2003 Empire Maker 2.50-1 2nd
2002 Harlan’s Holiday 6.00-1 7th
2001 Point Given 1.80-1 5th
2000 Fusaichi Pegasus 2.30-1 1st
1999 Excellent Meeting-x 4.80-1 5th
1998 Indian Charlie 2.70-1 3rd
1997 Captain Bodgit 3.10-1 2nd
1996 Unbridled’s Song 3.50-1 5th
1995 Serena’s Song-x 3.40-1 16th
1994 Holy Bull 2.20-1 12th
1993 Prairie Bayou 4.40-1 2nd
1992 Arazi .90-1 8th
1991 Hansel 2.50-1 10th
1990 Mister Frisky 1.90-1 8th
1989 Easy Goer-x .80-1 2nd
1988 Private Terms 3.40-1 9th
1987 Demons Begone 2.20-1 DNF
1986 Snow Chief 2.10-1 11th
1985 Chief’s Crown 1.20-1 3rd
1984 Life’s Magic-x 2.80-1 8th
1983 Marfa-x 2.40-1 5th
1982 Air Forbes Won 2.70-1 7th
1981 Proud Appeal-x 2.30-1 18th
1980 Rockhill Native 2.10-1 5th
1979 Spectacular Bid .60-1 1st
1978 Alydar 1.20-1 2nd
1977 Seattle Slew .50-1 1st
1976 Honest Pleasure .40-1 2nd
1975 Foolish Pleasure 1.90-1 1st
1974 Cannonade 1.50-1 1st
1973 Secretariat 1.50-1 1st
1972 Riva Ridge 1.50-1 1st
1971 Unconscious 2.80-1 5th
1970 My Dad George 2.80-1 2nd
1969 Majestic Prince 1.40-1 1st
1968 Forward Pass 2.20-1 1st
1967 Damascus 1.70-1 3rd
1966 Kauai King 2.40-1 1st
1965 Bold Lad 2.00-1 10th
1964 Hill Rise 1.40-1 2nd
1963 Candy Spots 1.50-1 3rd
1962 Ridan 1.10-1 3rd
1961 Carry Back 2.50-1 1st
1960 Tompion 1.10-1 4th
1959 First Landing 3.60-1 3rd
1958 Jewel’s Reward-x 2.00-1 4th
1957 Bold Ruler 1.20-1 4th
1956 Needles 1.60-1 1st
1955 Nashua 1.30-1 2nd
1954 Correlation 3.00-1 6th
1953 Native Dancer .70-1 2nd
1952 Hill Gail 1.10-1 1st
1951 Battle Morn 2.80-1 6th
1950 Your Host 1.60-1 9th
1949 Olympia .80-1 6th
1948 Citation-x .40-1 1st
1947 Phalanx 2.00-1 2nd
1946 Lord Boswell 1.10-1 4th
1945 Pot o’Luck 3.30-1 2nd
1944 Stir Up 1.40-1 3rd
1943 Count Fleet .40-1 1st
1942 Shut Out 1.90-1 1st
1941 Whirlaway 2.90-1 1st
1940 Bimelech .40-1 2nd
1939 Johnstown .60-1 1st
1938 Fighting Fox 1.40-1 6th
1937 War Admiral 1.60-1 1st
1936 Brevity .80-1 2nd
1935 Nellie Flag 3.80-1 4th
1934 Cavalcade 1.50-1 1st
1933 Ladysman 1.43-1 4th
1932 Tick On 1.84-1 6th
1931 Twenty Grand-x .88-1 1st
1930 Gallant Fox 1.19-1 1st
1929 Blue Larkspur 1.71-1 4th
1928 Reigh Olga 2.06-1 5th
1928 Reigh Count 2.06-1 1st
1927 Whiskery-x 2.40-1 1st
1926 Bubbling Over 1.90-1 1st
1925 Quatrain 1.95-1 12th
1924 Black Gold 1.75-1 1st
1923 Rialto-x 2.30-1 7th
1923 Enchantment-x 2.30-1 6th
1922 Morvich 1.20-1 1st
1921 Prudery-x 1.10-1 3rd
1920 Upset-x 1.65-1 2nd
1919 Sailor-x 2.10-1 7th
1918 War Cloud 1.45-1 4th
1917 Ticket 1.45-1 2nd
1916 Thunderer-x 1.05-1 5th
1915 Regret 2.65-1 1st
1914 Old Rosebud .85-1 1st
1913 Ten Point 1.2-1 2nd
1912 Worth .80-1 1st
1911 Governor Gray 1-1 2nd
1910 Donau 1.65-1 1st
1909 Wintergreen 1.96-1 1st
1908 Sir Cleges 1.74-1 2nd
1907 Red Gauntlet 3-2 4th
1906 Sir Huon 11-10 1st
1905 Agile 1-3 1st
1904 Proceeds 1-1 3rd
1903 Early 3-5 2nd
1902 Abe Frank 3-5 4th
1901 Alard Scheck 7-10 5th
1900 Lieut. Gibson 7-10 1st
1899 Manuel 11-20 1st
1898 Lieber Karl 1-3 2nd
1897 Ornament 1-1 2nd
1896 Ben Brush 1-2 1st
1895 Halma 1-3 1st
1894 Chant 1-2 1st
1893 Lookout-x 7-10 1st
1892 Azra 3-2 1st
1891 Kingman 1-2 1st
1890 Robespierre 1-1 3rd
1889 Proctor Knott 1-2 2nd
1888 Gallifet-x 1-1 2nd
1887 Banburg 7-5 4th
1886 Ben Ali 1.72-1 1st
1885 Joe Cotton 1-1 1st
1884 Audrain 2-1 3rd
1883 Leonatus 9-5 1st
1882 Runnymede 4-5 2nd
1881 Hindoo 1-3 1st
1880 Kimball 3-5 2nd
1879 Lord Murphy 11-10 1st
1878 Himyar 1-4 2nd
1877 Leonard 7-5 2nd
1876 Vagrant 9-5 1st
1875 Aristides-x 2-1 1st
1st—57 times. 2nd—29 times. 3rd—11 times. Out of money—46 times.
Saturday’s Kentucky Derby victory aboard Justify was the second for Mike Smith (above). Smith also won in 2005 with Giacomo.
Mike Smith (second from right) takes Justify into the first turn during Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Justify became the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- If you want to bust a racing curse, call Bob Baffert.
The white-haired trainer smashed a jinx that stood for 136 years when Justify splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2½ lengths Saturday.
Not since Apollo in 1882 had a colt won the roses without racing as a 2-year-old.
Baffert is in position to make another run at the Triple Crown. Three years ago, he trained American Pharoah to the sport's first sweep of the Derby, Preakness and Belmont in 37 years and just the 12th ever.
Records and streaks are made to be broken, and Baffert is on a tear.
The Derby record for most wins by a trainer is within Baffert's grasp, too. With his fifth victory, the 65-year-old snapped a tie for second and trails only Ben Jones with six.
Justify, a chestnut colt with the blaze running from his eyes to the tip of his nose, improved to 4-0 -- winning his races by a combined 21½ lengths. The favorite won for the sixth year in a row, the longest such run since the 1970s.
Mike Smith earned his second Derby victory, becoming at 52 the second-oldest winning jockey. Bill Shoemaker was 54 when he won with Ferdinand in 1986.
Smith crossed the finish line at Churchill Downs with only a few specks of mud on his white-and-green silks in the rainiest Derby in the race's 144-year history. Nearly 3 inches fell on the crowd of 157,813 throughout the day.
"Amazing horse," Smith said. "He's got that 'it' factor. He is so above average, he's got unbelievable talent and he's got a mind to go with it. He was loving this stuff."
Smith kept the 5-2 favorite Justify near the lead throughout the race. He gunned Justify out of the No. 7 spot in the starting gate -- something Baffert said had to happen -- and the colt's early speed helped hook leader Promises Fulfilled from the start.
"When he got away clean, then I thought we had a chance," Baffert said. "We had to get away. Then Mike took his time."
They set a blistering pace through the muck, going a half-mile in 45.77 seconds.
"It was an unbelievable performance by the winner, on this track, going that fast," trainer Dale Romans said. "He never stopped. He may be a super horse."
Entering the final turn, Justify took the lead and kept on going to the finish under Smith's left-handed whip.
Justify ran 1¼ miles in 2:04.20. He paid $7.80, $6 and $4.40.
"I was just in awe of the performance," Baffert said. "He just put himself up there with the greats."
Good Magic returned $9.20 and $6.60, while Audible was another head back in third and paid $5.80 to show. Audible was the best of trainer Todd Pletcher's four entries.
Good Magic -- last year's 2-year-old champion and Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner -- was the only horse to have a serious shot at Justify turning for home. Good Magic, under Jose Ortiz, drifted out while Justify and Smith kept a clear and straight inside path.
"Justify looked like a big monster," said Chad Brown, who trains Good Magic. "We thought he was the horse to beat and it was true."
Justify won his career debut on Feb. 18 at Santa Anita under 23-year-old Drayden Van Dyke. Baffert, sensing he had a special horse, knew he needed a rider who could handle the pressure of the Triple Crown trail and reached out to Smith.
They teamed to win Justify's second race on March 11 in the mud, foretelling his ability to handle what he would face at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May.
Justify announced his presence nationally last month in the Santa Anita Derby, with a front-running, 3-length victory over Bolt d'Oro, who ended up 12th Saturday.
"He's the most beautiful horse," Baffert said. "He has that presence about him. Every day at Santa Anita everybody says, 'Who is that?' "
They'll be talking about him leading up to the Preakness in Baltimore on May 19.
"The winner was brilliant," trainer Steve Asmussen said. "It'll be exciting to see Justify go on."
The victory was worth $1,432,000 to owners WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners. They bought Justify for $500,000.
Instilled Regard, an 85-1 shot ridden by Van Dyke, was fourth, followed by 6-1 second choice My Boy Jack, Bravazo and Hofburg. Lone Sailor was eighth, then Vino Rosso, Baffert-trained Solomini, Firenze Fire, Bolt d'Oro, Flameaway, Enticed, Promises Fulfilled, Free Drop Billy, Noble Indy, Combatant and Magnum Moon.
Magnum Moon, the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby champion at Oaklawn Park, finished 49½ lengths behind Justify.
Mendelssohn, trying to become the first Europe-based horse to win the Derby, finished last. The $3 million purchase was beaten by 73¼ lengths for Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien.
"He got beat up out of the gate and proceeded to check on the first turn and was never in a good place," jockey Ryan Moore said. "The race was over for him then."
