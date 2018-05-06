Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, May 06, 2018, 6:04 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

THE 144TH KENTUCKY DERBY

Don't Justify 'curse'

Baffert horse ends legacy of Apollo

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:57 a.m.

mike-smith-center-rides-justify-to-victory-at-the-144th-kentucky-derby-on-saturday-at-churchill-downs-in-louisville-ky-justify-won-by-2-12-lengths-becoming-the-first-colt-since-apollo-in-1882-to-win-the-derby-without-racing-as-a-2-year-old

PHOTO BY AP/MORRY GASH

Mike Smith (center) rides Justify to victory at the 144th Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Justify won by 2 1/2 lengths, becoming the first colt since Apollo in 1882 to win the Derby without racing as a 2-year-old.

At the window

The payout for Saturday’s 144th running of the Kentucky Derby:

HORSE WIN PLACE SHOW

Justify $7.80 $6.00 $4.40

Good Magic $9.20 $6.60

Audible $5.80

How Oaklawn horses fared

HORSE (NO.) OAKLAWN CONNECTIONS KY. DERBY FINISH

My Boy Jack (10) 1st Southwest Stakes 5th at 5-1

Bravazo (13) 1st Allowance race, Jan. 13 6th at 70-1

Solomini (17) 2nd Rebel, 3rd Arkansas Derby 10th at 66-1

Combatant (20) 2nd Southwest, 3rd Rebel, 4th Ark. Derby 18th at 80-1

Magnum Moon (16) 1st Rebel, 1st Arkansas Derby 19th at 13-1

Most trainer starts

Through 2018

TRAINER ST W P S

Todd Pletcher 2000-2018 52 2 2 4

D. Wayne Lukas 1981-2018 49 4 1 5

Bob Baffert 1996-2018 28 5 3 3

Herbert Thompson 1920-1937 26 4 3 1

Nick Zito 1990-2015 26 2 1 0

James Rowe Sr. NA-1925 18 2 1 1

Steve Asmussen 2001-2017 18 0 2 2

Max Hirsch 1915-1951 14 3 0 2

Woody Stephens 1949-1988 14 2 3 3

LeRoy Jolley 1962-1992 13 2 2 1

Race chart — Equibase LLC

HORSE;ST;WT;1/4;1/2;3/4;MILE;STR;FIN;JOCKEY;ODDS

Justify;7;126;2-1;2-1 1/2;2-1 1/2;1-1 1/2;1-2 1/2;1-2 1/2;Smith2.90

Good Magic;6;126;4-1 1/2;5-1;5-hd;2-3;2-3;2-hd;;Ortiz;9.70

Audible;5;126;12-hd;10-hd;12-1/2;6-1/2;3-4 1/2;3-1 3/4;Castellano;7.00

Instilled Regard;15;126;17-1/2;17-hd;17-hd;9-1 1/2;5-1/2;4-2 3/4;Van Dyke;85.10

My Boy Jack;10;126;19-3 1/2;19-2;20;16-hd;9-1/2;5-1;Desormeaux;6.70

Bravazo;13;126;6-hd;11-1;11-1;8-1;4-1;6-3/4;Contreras;66.90

Hofburg;9;126;16-1/2;15-hd;15-1;14-hd;13-1;7-1/2;Ortiz;27.00

Lone Sailor;8;126;15-1/2;12-hd;10-hd;12-1;6-2 1/2;8-1 1/4;Graham;24.50

Vino Rosso;18;126;18-2 1/2;18-6;18-6 1/2;10-1/2;10-hd;9-1/2;Velazquez;14.10

Solomini;17;126;20;20;19-1/2;15-hd;12-2;10-2 1/2;Prat;62.90

Firenze Fire;1;126;7-1/2;6-1;6-2;5-hd;11-hd;11-3/4;Lopez;59.70

Boltd’Oro;11;126;3-hd;4-hd;3-hd;3-1 1/2;8-1;12-nk;Espinoza;8.90

Flameaway;4;126;6-1;3-hd;4-1;4-1/2;7-hd;13-nk;Lezcano;37.50

Enticed;12;126;11-hd;13-hd;16-hd;13-1/2;15-1;14-5;Alvarado;50.30

Promises Fulfilled;3;126;1-1/2;1-1/2;1-hd;7-1/2;14-1;15-1 1/4;Lanerie;49.00

Free Drop Billy;2;126;14-3 1/2;8-1/2;8-1/2;20;20;16-1 1/4;Albarado;45.40

Noble Indy;19;126;5-hd;7-1;7-1/2;11-1/2;16-2;17-1/2;Geroux;59.20

Combatant;20;126;13-hd;16-2 1/2;14-1/2;17-hd;18-3;18-6 3/4;Santana;70.60

Magnum Moon;16;126;10-1/2;14-1/2;13-hd;18-hd;17-1/2;19-23 3/4;Saez;13.70

Mendelssohn;14;126;9-1 1/2;9-3;19-1/2;19-hd;20;Moore;6.8p-

Time;22.24;45.77;1:11.01;1:37.35;2:04.20

How the favorites fared

How the horse favored in the wagering has fared in the Kentucky Derby (x-part of an entry):

Year Horse Odds Finish

2017 Always Dreaming 4.70-1 1st

2016 Nyquist 2.30-1 1st

2015 American Pharoah 2.90-1 1st

2014 California Chrome 2.50-1 1st

2013 Orb 5.40-1 1st

2012 Bodemeister 4.20-1 2nd

2011 Dialed In 5.20-1 8th

2010 Lookin At Lucky 6.30-1 6th

2009 Friesan Fire 3.80-1 18th

2008 Big Brown 2.40-1 1st

2007 Street Sense 4.90-1 1st

2006 Sweetnorthernsaint 5.50-1 7th

2005 Bellamy Road 2.60-1 7th

2004 Smarty Jones 4.10-1 1st

2003 Empire Maker 2.50-1 2nd

2002 Harlan’s Holiday 6.00-1 7th

2001 Point Given 1.80-1 5th

2000 Fusaichi Pegasus 2.30-1 1st

1999 Excellent Meeting-x 4.80-1 5th

1998 Indian Charlie 2.70-1 3rd

1997 Captain Bodgit 3.10-1 2nd

1996 Unbridled’s Song 3.50-1 5th

1995 Serena’s Song-x 3.40-1 16th

1994 Holy Bull 2.20-1 12th

1993 Prairie Bayou 4.40-1 2nd

1992 Arazi .90-1 8th

1991 Hansel 2.50-1 10th

1990 Mister Frisky 1.90-1 8th

1989 Easy Goer-x .80-1 2nd

1988 Private Terms 3.40-1 9th

1987 Demons Begone 2.20-1 DNF

1986 Snow Chief 2.10-1 11th

1985 Chief’s Crown 1.20-1 3rd

1984 Life’s Magic-x 2.80-1 8th

1983 Marfa-x 2.40-1 5th

1982 Air Forbes Won 2.70-1 7th

1981 Proud Appeal-x 2.30-1 18th

1980 Rockhill Native 2.10-1 5th

1979 Spectacular Bid .60-1 1st

1978 Alydar 1.20-1 2nd

1977 Seattle Slew .50-1 1st

1976 Honest Pleasure .40-1 2nd

1975 Foolish Pleasure 1.90-1 1st

1974 Cannonade 1.50-1 1st

1973 Secretariat 1.50-1 1st

1972 Riva Ridge 1.50-1 1st

1971 Unconscious 2.80-1 5th

1970 My Dad George 2.80-1 2nd

1969 Majestic Prince 1.40-1 1st

1968 Forward Pass 2.20-1 1st

1967 Damascus 1.70-1 3rd

1966 Kauai King 2.40-1 1st

1965 Bold Lad 2.00-1 10th

1964 Hill Rise 1.40-1 2nd

1963 Candy Spots 1.50-1 3rd

1962 Ridan 1.10-1 3rd

1961 Carry Back 2.50-1 1st

1960 Tompion 1.10-1 4th

1959 First Landing 3.60-1 3rd

1958 Jewel’s Reward-x 2.00-1 4th

1957 Bold Ruler 1.20-1 4th

1956 Needles 1.60-1 1st

1955 Nashua 1.30-1 2nd

1954 Correlation 3.00-1 6th

1953 Native Dancer .70-1 2nd

1952 Hill Gail 1.10-1 1st

1951 Battle Morn 2.80-1 6th

1950 Your Host 1.60-1 9th

1949 Olympia .80-1 6th

1948 Citation-x .40-1 1st

1947 Phalanx 2.00-1 2nd

1946 Lord Boswell 1.10-1 4th

1945 Pot o’Luck 3.30-1 2nd

1944 Stir Up 1.40-1 3rd

1943 Count Fleet .40-1 1st

1942 Shut Out 1.90-1 1st

1941 Whirlaway 2.90-1 1st

1940 Bimelech .40-1 2nd

1939 Johnstown .60-1 1st

1938 Fighting Fox 1.40-1 6th

1937 War Admiral 1.60-1 1st

1936 Brevity .80-1 2nd

1935 Nellie Flag 3.80-1 4th

1934 Cavalcade 1.50-1 1st

1933 Ladysman 1.43-1 4th

1932 Tick On 1.84-1 6th

1931 Twenty Grand-x .88-1 1st

1930 Gallant Fox 1.19-1 1st

1929 Blue Larkspur 1.71-1 4th

1928 Reigh Olga 2.06-1 5th

1928 Reigh Count 2.06-1 1st

1927 Whiskery-x 2.40-1 1st

1926 Bubbling Over 1.90-1 1st

1925 Quatrain 1.95-1 12th

1924 Black Gold 1.75-1 1st

1923 Rialto-x 2.30-1 7th

1923 Enchantment-x 2.30-1 6th

1922 Morvich 1.20-1 1st

1921 Prudery-x 1.10-1 3rd

1920 Upset-x 1.65-1 2nd

1919 Sailor-x 2.10-1 7th

1918 War Cloud 1.45-1 4th

1917 Ticket 1.45-1 2nd

1916 Thunderer-x 1.05-1 5th

1915 Regret 2.65-1 1st

1914 Old Rosebud .85-1 1st

1913 Ten Point 1.2-1 2nd

1912 Worth .80-1 1st

1911 Governor Gray 1-1 2nd

1910 Donau 1.65-1 1st

1909 Wintergreen 1.96-1 1st

1908 Sir Cleges 1.74-1 2nd

1907 Red Gauntlet 3-2 4th

1906 Sir Huon 11-10 1st

1905 Agile 1-3 1st

1904 Proceeds 1-1 3rd

1903 Early 3-5 2nd

1902 Abe Frank 3-5 4th

1901 Alard Scheck 7-10 5th

1900 Lieut. Gibson 7-10 1st

1899 Manuel 11-20 1st

1898 Lieber Karl 1-3 2nd

1897 Ornament 1-1 2nd

1896 Ben Brush 1-2 1st

1895 Halma 1-3 1st

1894 Chant 1-2 1st

1893 Lookout-x 7-10 1st

1892 Azra 3-2 1st

1891 Kingman 1-2 1st

1890 Robespierre 1-1 3rd

1889 Proctor Knott 1-2 2nd

1888 Gallifet-x 1-1 2nd

1887 Banburg 7-5 4th

1886 Ben Ali 1.72-1 1st

1885 Joe Cotton 1-1 1st

1884 Audrain 2-1 3rd

1883 Leonatus 9-5 1st

1882 Runnymede 4-5 2nd

1881 Hindoo 1-3 1st

1880 Kimball 3-5 2nd

1879 Lord Murphy 11-10 1st

1878 Himyar 1-4 2nd

1877 Leonard 7-5 2nd

1876 Vagrant 9-5 1st

1875 Aristides-x 2-1 1st

1st—57 times. 2nd—29 times. 3rd—11 times. Out of money—46 times.

Saturday’s Kentucky Derby victory aboard Justify was the second for Mike Smith (above). Smith also won in 2005 with Giacomo.

Mike Smith (second from right) takes Justify into the first turn during Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Justify became the...

Mike Smith celebrates with Kevin Flannery, president of Churchill Downs (left), and Justify’s owners Kenny Trautt (right) and Tao Ah Khung (second fro...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- If you want to bust a racing curse, call Bob Baffert.

The white-haired trainer smashed a jinx that stood for 136 years when Justify splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2½ lengths Saturday.

Not since Apollo in 1882 had a colt won the roses without racing as a 2-year-old.

Baffert is in position to make another run at the Triple Crown. Three years ago, he trained American Pharoah to the sport's first sweep of the Derby, Preakness and Belmont in 37 years and just the 12th ever.

Records and streaks are made to be broken, and Baffert is on a tear.

The Derby record for most wins by a trainer is within Baffert's grasp, too. With his fifth victory, the 65-year-old snapped a tie for second and trails only Ben Jones with six.

Justify, a chestnut colt with the blaze running from his eyes to the tip of his nose, improved to 4-0 -- winning his races by a combined 21½ lengths. The favorite won for the sixth year in a row, the longest such run since the 1970s.

Mike Smith earned his second Derby victory, becoming at 52 the second-oldest winning jockey. Bill Shoemaker was 54 when he won with Ferdinand in 1986.

Smith crossed the finish line at Churchill Downs with only a few specks of mud on his white-and-green silks in the rainiest Derby in the race's 144-year history. Nearly 3 inches fell on the crowd of 157,813 throughout the day.

"Amazing horse," Smith said. "He's got that 'it' factor. He is so above average, he's got unbelievable talent and he's got a mind to go with it. He was loving this stuff."

Smith kept the 5-2 favorite Justify near the lead throughout the race. He gunned Justify out of the No. 7 spot in the starting gate -- something Baffert said had to happen -- and the colt's early speed helped hook leader Promises Fulfilled from the start.

"When he got away clean, then I thought we had a chance," Baffert said. "We had to get away. Then Mike took his time."

They set a blistering pace through the muck, going a half-mile in 45.77 seconds.

"It was an unbelievable performance by the winner, on this track, going that fast," trainer Dale Romans said. "He never stopped. He may be a super horse."

Entering the final turn, Justify took the lead and kept on going to the finish under Smith's left-handed whip.

Justify ran 1¼ miles in 2:04.20. He paid $7.80, $6 and $4.40.

"I was just in awe of the performance," Baffert said. "He just put himself up there with the greats."

Good Magic returned $9.20 and $6.60, while Audible was another head back in third and paid $5.80 to show. Audible was the best of trainer Todd Pletcher's four entries.

Good Magic -- last year's 2-year-old champion and Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner -- was the only horse to have a serious shot at Justify turning for home. Good Magic, under Jose Ortiz, drifted out while Justify and Smith kept a clear and straight inside path.

"Justify looked like a big monster," said Chad Brown, who trains Good Magic. "We thought he was the horse to beat and it was true."

Justify won his career debut on Feb. 18 at Santa Anita under 23-year-old Drayden Van Dyke. Baffert, sensing he had a special horse, knew he needed a rider who could handle the pressure of the Triple Crown trail and reached out to Smith.

They teamed to win Justify's second race on March 11 in the mud, foretelling his ability to handle what he would face at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May.

Justify announced his presence nationally last month in the Santa Anita Derby, with a front-running, 3-length victory over Bolt d'Oro, who ended up 12th Saturday.

"He's the most beautiful horse," Baffert said. "He has that presence about him. Every day at Santa Anita everybody says, 'Who is that?' "

They'll be talking about him leading up to the Preakness in Baltimore on May 19.

"The winner was brilliant," trainer Steve Asmussen said. "It'll be exciting to see Justify go on."

The victory was worth $1,432,000 to owners WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners. They bought Justify for $500,000.

Instilled Regard, an 85-1 shot ridden by Van Dyke, was fourth, followed by 6-1 second choice My Boy Jack, Bravazo and Hofburg. Lone Sailor was eighth, then Vino Rosso, Baffert-trained Solomini, Firenze Fire, Bolt d'Oro, Flameaway, Enticed, Promises Fulfilled, Free Drop Billy, Noble Indy, Combatant and Magnum Moon.

Magnum Moon, the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby champion at Oaklawn Park, finished 49½ lengths behind Justify.

Mendelssohn, trying to become the first Europe-based horse to win the Derby, finished last. The $3 million purchase was beaten by 73¼ lengths for Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien.

"He got beat up out of the gate and proceeded to check on the first turn and was never in a good place," jockey Ryan Moore said. "The race was over for him then."

Sports on 05/06/2018

Print Headline: Don't Justify 'curse'

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Don't Justify 'curse'

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online