Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, May 06, 2018, 5:13 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Early voting starts Monday

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 3:59 a.m. Updated today at 4:02 a.m.

Early voting

Early voting in the May 22 election begins Monday. Voters can cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday through May 21. Information about where to vote is available by contacting county clerks or county boards of election commissioners. Voters also can pick up absentee ballots beginning Monday.

A Section on 05/06/2018

Print Headline: Early voting starts Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Early voting starts Monday

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online