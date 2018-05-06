Early voting starts Monday

Early voting

Early voting in the May 22 election begins Monday. Voters can cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday through May 21. Information about where to vote is available by contacting county clerks or county boards of election commissioners. Voters also can pick up absentee ballots beginning Monday.

