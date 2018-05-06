Early voting starts Monday
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 3:59 a.m. Updated today at 4:02 a.m.
Early voting
Early voting in the May 22 election begins Monday. Voters can cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday through May 21. Information about where to vote is available by contacting county clerks or county boards of election commissioners. Voters also can pick up absentee ballots beginning Monday.
A Section on 05/06/2018
Print Headline: Early voting starts Monday
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Early voting starts Monday
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.