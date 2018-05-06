Fans of Grammy award-winning musician Levon Helm find house's new spot in Arkansas

MARVELL -- Over the past month, people from Canada, Australia and England traveled to this Phillips County town to see Levon Helm's boyhood home.

"It seems like we get more international visitors than Americans," said Barbie Washburn, president of the Marvell Civic Club.

Work began April 24 to restore the house. The civic club hopes to have the work done in three months, and definitely before Oct. 20. That's when the third annual Levon Helm Downhome Jubilee will be held at the Marvell Ballpark.

Helm, a Grammy award-winning musician, grew up in the house, but not in Marvell.

Initially, the house was in a cotton field in Turkey Scratch, 8 miles north of Marvell on Arkansas 243, a road that serves as the Lee and Phillips county line.

For a while, the house wandered the Delta.

Richard Butler and his business partner Jeremy Carroll, both of Little Rock, bought Helm's childhood home and two other houses from A.B. Thompson of Turkey Scratch. They moved the houses to Monroe County and put them in a pecan grove near a three-story 1870s plantation home they were restoring.

In 2013, fire took the big house, and they donated Helm's house to the Marvell Civic Club. It was moved to Marvell a couple of years ago.

Joe Griffith, organizer of the Levon Helm Legacy Project, said the other two houses will be cannibalized for parts to restore Helm's house. He said the three houses date from the 1930s and are made of cypress.

When Helm's house was moved to Marvell, initial work was done to make sure the roof didn't leak and the front porch didn't collapse, Washburn said. But otherwise, Helm's house sat empty waiting until funds were raised to start the restoration in earnest.

Griffith has been spearheading the effort to honor Helm in Phillips County. He said organizers raised about $75,000 of the $125,000 they needed. About $25,000 of that will go toward a bronze bust of Helm designed by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock. It will be installed in front of the house.

The fundraising drive has been a grass-roots effort. Griffith compared it with the effort to restore Johnny Cash's boyhood home in Dyess, with one major difference.

"We don't have $3.2 million to put into it," he said.

Ruth Hawkins, director of Arkansas State University's Heritage Sites, said the purchase, restoration, furnishing and landscaping of Cash's boyhood home actually cost about $575,000, but all the restoration work undertaken in Dyess is estimated to cost $4,375,000. That figure includes $1.5 million for the Dyes Colony Administration Building restoration and $1.5 million to re-create the Dyess Colony Theater.

Levon Helm's house is in downtown Marvell under a tree at Elm and Carruth streets, catty-corner from City Hall.

Helm, who died of throat cancer in 2012 at the age of 71, was a singer, drummer and mandolin player for The Band, which backed Bob Dylan in the 1960s. The Band went on to record 10 studio albums of its own, and Helm had a solo career after that.

Helm is probably best remembered as the singer of The Band songs "The Weight" and "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down." Later, during his solo career, he won Grammy awards for his albums Dirt Farmer, Electric Dirt and Ramble At The Ryman.

Helm also had an acting career, appearing in the movies Coal Miner's Daughter and The Right Stuff.

Helm was born near Elaine, grew up in Turkey Scratch and attended school in Marvell -- all of which are in Phillips County in east Arkansas. In the 1980s, he lived in Springdale in Washington County, but Helm spent most of his later years in Woodstock, N.Y., where he held regular "midnight ramble" concerts in his barn.

Ann Ballard Bryan of Little Rock is an instructor of historic preservation at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Last semester, six students in her Advanced Interior Design Studio worked on the Helm house project. Assuming Marvell might be able to acquire land next-door, they designed a sound stage, cafe and museum that could go next to the house, Bryan said.

"We studied the original structure, went down there and looked at it," she said. "They just loved getting to know about Levon Helm and getting to meet the people of Marvell."

She also took the students to Dyess so they could see the restored Cash home. It was announced on Friday that the Cash home has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Since the Helm house has been moved from its original location, it doesn't qualify to be listed on the National Register, Bryan said. But she has written a nomination for it to be listed on the Arkansas Register of Historic Places.

Mark Christ, a spokesman for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, said the nomination will be considered by the program's State Review Board when it meets Aug. 1.

A.B. Thompson said he remembers when Helm lived in Turkey Scratch. The singer's father, Diamond Helm, farmed land owned by Thompson's father, who was also named A.B. Thompson. As part of his compensation, Diamond Helm and his family were allowed to live in a house on the Thompson farm. That's the house that is now in downtown Marvell.

Thompson said Levon Helm lived in the house from a very young age until he graduated from high school.

In 1994, photographer Michael Mauney took a picture of Helm with a guitar standing in front of the old A.B. Thompson Store in Turkey Scratch. That store was opened by A.B. Thompson Sr. in 1929 and closed when a new store was built next-door by A.B. Thompson Jr. in the early 1970s.

The younger A.B. Thompson said the old store serves as a photo backdrop for Helm fans who manage to find Turkey Scratch. Many of the tourists are from Canada.

Before playing with Dylan, Helm and other members of The Band had backed Ronnie Hawkins, a rockabilly singer from Huntsville who moved to Canada and had a following there.

Thompson said the Canadians seem to be on a pilgrimage, making an emotional connection with the roots of rock music in the Delta landscape around Turkey Scratch.

