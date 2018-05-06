From khakis to jeans, work attire is changing

Q Given that Walmart is considering allowing its employees to wear jeans and is such a large company, don't you think this is finally about the end of the ridiculous business look men have had to wear? Admit it, and I can subtly pin this up in our HR area so they will ease up on our "monkey suit" rules.

A On the one hand "no," but in reality, a little bit "yes." You may gather correctly that I prefer the more formal business look, and have made my living helping others with it; thus, I am a bit biased. That said, your question does give a hint that the tide hasn't completely changed: note that you used the word "considering" regarding Walmart, which of course is a retailer much more than a corporation and the jump from khakis to clean jeans is a small one.

Employees in some of Walmart's stores will now be allowed to wear blue jeans --as long as they are solid blue -- whereas previously only khaki or black denim pants were allowed. And shirts of any solid color, rather than just blue or white, will be permitted. One Walmart worker said, "I would love this! I hope it comes to my store." The testing phase began in fewer than two dozen of the company's 4,700 stores this month. And again, this is about a retail sales force on the "floor," not an office setting.

This points to a continuing recognition that "business wear," particularly office wear, is something different from casual wear. The line may be getting smaller and smaller, but I am not sure that helps everyone as much as they may think. I am contacted more than ever before by those trying to understand how to achieve dress-down business looks, compared to the classic suit, solid shirt and appropriate tie combination that they knew was correct.

Keep in mind that with increased options come increased complications and increased confusion. This new shift to more casual attire in the workplace comes along with dozens, if not hundreds, of possibilities for the wearer to choose from.

When you have fewer possibilities, you are less likely to make mistakes. But, with such a huge array of possible choices, it is easy to go wrong ... even very wrong. Casual business dress embraces everything less formal than a suit: from the dressiest casual top, a blazer or sports coat, to a shirt-and-tie without a jacket, shirtsleeves with no tie, and on down to a collared polo shirt. A similar wide range exists in pants, from dark dress trousers, through khakis, to jeans. I cannot think of a "work environment" that would find T-shirts, torn jeans or shorts acceptable. And, whether you are dressed up or down, good grooming is essential. Casual does not mean sloppy.

Remember, your clothes continue to express your personality and your position, even when you are in casual business wear, but it is often more difficult to know what to wear in these not-so-formal environments. Under-dressing too much seems to be showing disrespect for the job, the office, your colleagues and yourself. There are those who believe that people act differently (more professionally) when in more formal wear. Haphazard selections won't do.

Note also that you are hoping your office changes; it hasn't yet. And finally, note that the prince of informal business wear, Mark Zuckerberg, de-hoodied himself for his appearance before Congress. He knew that a suit and tie were appropriate ... and his stock value jumped with his appearance.

Please send men's dress and grooming questions to Male Call:

Lois.Fenton@prodigy.net

High Profile on 05/06/2018