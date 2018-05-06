Greenwood freshman a throwback

SHERIDAN -- Freshman pitcher Landry Jurecka apparently has picked up a few pointers from Greenwood ace Connor Noland.

Jurecka scattered five hits in a 5-0 complete game victory over the Sheridan Yellowjackets on Saturday afternoon in the 6A-West Conference championship game at Oliver Williams Field.

Jurecka had no strikeouts and did not walk a batter. Sheridan had only one base runner reach third base in suffering its first shutout of the season.

Greenwood (29-3) earned a No. 1 seed in this week's 6A state tournament and will play a quarterfinal game at 3 p.m. on Friday. Sheridan (26-5) also has a first-round bye and will play at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Jurecka improved to 7-0 and lowered his ERA to 1.63.

"We're going to pound the [strike] zone. We're going to attack the zone," Greenwood Coach Trey Holloway said. "We're going to pitch to contact. For a freshman to come in this situation for a conference championship and face a really good Sheridan team and only give up five hits and not give up a run, I thought it was a phenomenal job. It shows you how big his heart is."

All of Greenwood's runs were unearned. Sheridan was guilty of five errors -- all of which occurred in the second and third innings. Senior Brandon Woolsey drove in two runs and Jurecka also added an RBI single in the Bulldogs' four-run third inning.

"That's been uncharacteristic of us, especially in the last two weeks," Sheridan Coach Mike Moore said. "We had some tough plays, but we also had some plays that should have been easy for us. [Greenwood] took advantage of the opportunities they got."

"That's what these guys have done all year long," Holloway said. "Stick with the process and when there's an opportunity, get the out, get the hit or drive in somebody. I thought we did a good job with that."

Noland, Greenwood's senior who has signed a football scholarship with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, is 8-0 with a 0.51 ERA this season. Holloway said Noland has set an excellent example for the Bulldogs' freshman.

"[Jurecka] is very comparable to Connor Noland when Connor was a freshman," Holloway said. "Connor was about his size. He threw at almost the same velocity. And both are really, really good young men. Connor has been there to lead [Jurecka] along the way."

Sheridan's best chance to score came in the second inning when junior Montana Korte hit a one-out single and moved to second on a single by senior Tyler Cleveland. Senior Nathan Kirkpatrick lined out to shortstop Peyton Holt, who threw wildly to Woolsey at first base in an attempt to get Cleveland for a double play.

Korte advanced to third on the error, but when Cleveland attempted to get into a rundown to give Korte a chance to score, Woolsey threw Korte out at the plate.

"We didn't execute that play very well," Moore said. "But overall, I don't think it made that much of a difference."

Sports on 05/06/2018