Guests at historic cemetery picnic among the headstones

The spring weather was perfect for a picnic, and the flowers and landscaping among the tombstones made a beautiful backdrop for the annual picnic on the grounds of Mount Holly Cemetery on April 29. The cemetery fundraiser, R.I.P Restore in Perpetuity, was hosted by the Mount Holly Cemetery Association.

As guests arrived they enjoyed lemonade, wine and spritzers, and appetizers made from recipes in Recipes in Perpetuity, the association's cookbook. Entertainment included music by Lark in the Morning and students from Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School reprising their roles from last fall's Tales From the Crypt, as well as tours of several popular spots in the cemetery.

Guests were served box suppers that they could eat picnic-style on blankets spread on the ground or at tables under an open-sided tent.

Ellison Poe and Sarah Hopkins served as event co-chairmen. Money raised from the picnic helps maintain the historic cemetery, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is the resting place for many notable Arkansans.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

High Profile on 05/06/2018