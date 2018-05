High school state baseball tournament schedules

BASEBALL

CLASS 7A

North Little Rock

Thursday

Game 2 Bryant vs. Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Van Buren vs. Central 6, 12:30 p.m.

Game 6 Bentonville vs. North Little Rock, 3 p.m.

Game 8 Catholic vs. Bentonville West, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 9 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 10 Cabot vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 11 Conway vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m.

Game 12 Rogers vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Greenwood

Thursday

Game 2 Benton vs. East 5, 10 a.m.

Game 4 East 3 vs. West 6, 12:30 p.m.

Game 6 East 4 vs. West 5, 3 p.m.

Game 8 El Dorado vs. East 6, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 9 Marion vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 10 Sheridan vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 11 Greenwood vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m.

Game 12 Jonesboro vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

HARRISON

Thursday

Game 1 South winner vs. West 4, 10 a.m.

Game 2 Sylvan Hills vs. East 3, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3 Greenbrier vs. South 4, 3 p.m.

Game 4 East 2 vs. Pulaski Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 Valley View vs. Beebe, 10 a.m.

Game 6 Morrilton vs. South 3, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 Little Rock Christian vs. East 4, 3 p.m.

Game 8 South 2 vs. West 3, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Nashville

Thursday

Game 2 North 3 vs. Nashville, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Baptist Prep vs. North 4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 6 South 2 vs. Gosnell, 3 p.m.

Game 8 North 2 vs. Warren, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 9 CAC vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 10 South winner vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 11 North winner vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m.

Game 12 Southside Batesville vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Thursday

SMACKOVER

Game 1 Region 2 winner vs. Region 4 fourth, 10 a.m.

Game 2 Jessieville vs. Region 3 third, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3 Region 4 winner vs. Region 2 fourth, 3 p.m.

Game 4 Region 3 second vs. Charleston, 5:30 p.m.

NORPHLET

Game 5 Region 3 winner vs. Elkins, 10 a.m.

Game 6 Region 4 second vs. Region 2 third, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 Greenland vs. Region 3 fourth, 3 p.m.

Game 8 Region 2 second vs. Region 4 third, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

PANGBURN

Thursday

Game 2 West/Central 3 vs. McCrory, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Magnet Cove vs. West/Central fourth, 12:30 p.m.

Game 6 Buffalo Island vs. Rison, 3 p.m.

Game 8 West/Central second vs. Des Arc, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 9 Parkers Chapel vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 10 Palestine-Wheatley vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 11 West/Central winner vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m.

Game 12 Spring Hill vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

MOUNTAIN HOME

Wednesday

Game 2 Ouachita vs. Region 2 fourth, noon

Game 6 Region 3 third vs. Region 1 fourth, 2:30 p.m.

Game 10 County Line vs. Region 3 third, noon

Game 14 Bradley vs. Mount Ida, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 17 Winner Region 1 vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 18 Region 4 second vs. Region 3 second, 12:30 p.m.

Game 19 Winner Region 4 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m.

Game 20 Region 2 third vs. Woodlawn, 5:30 p.m.

Game 21 Region 2 winner vs. Winner G10, 10 a.m.

Game 22 Region 1 third vs. Taylor, 12:30 p.m.

Game 23 Region 3 winner vs. Winner G14, 3 p.m.

Game 24 Region 2 second vs. Region 1 second, 5:30 p.m.

Sports on 05/06/2018