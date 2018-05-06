Immigration laws foolish, Trump insists

President Donald Trump renewed a threat to close down the federal government when current funding runs out in September if immigration changes and money for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico aren't forthcoming.

"We may have to close up our country to get this straight," Trump said Saturday during an event in Cleveland focused on the benefits of the 2017 Republican tax overhaul.

Trump described the current immigration policies as "ridiculous." He accused illegal aliens of taking advantage of "catch-and-release" policies, and accused many of not showing up for their immigration court dates, suggesting they did not deserve hearings.

"We have thousands of [immigration] judges. You think other countries have judges that give them trials?" he said.

"These are the laws we're suffering with," the president added.

Trump was critical of elected officials in California who have taken steps to protect illegal aliens there. He singled out Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, a Democrat who drew Justice Department scrutiny for tipping off the Bay Area immigrant community there that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were planning raids.

"That's called total obstruction of justice," Trump said.

Trump heard testimonials from several Ohio residents during the small forum on how the tax law he signed in December had provided relief for their businesses and their families.

Sherry Sheely, who runs a furniture and appliance store in North Lima, told Trump, "Thank you for making furniture great again and thank you for making America great again."

The event was closed to the public, but a few dozen demonstrators gathered outside the Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center to protest Trump's visit.

Sherrie Scarton of Berea, Ohio, was among the protesters. She said she was a Republican but left the party because of Trump's campaign.

"I am an evangelical Christian, and everything he does, all his laws and policies, are against what Jesus Christ would do," she said.

Inside the conference center, Trump insisted that his presidency is "going much better than people even understand."

"The poll numbers are pretty good," Trump added. "They actually say that I'm popular. Can you believe it? Of course, the fake news. Fake news! ... I get nothing but bad publicity."

Trump also promoted his "America first" agenda, saying "we want to make everything here," and insisted that he would restore the balance with major trading partners like China. He listened as an Ohio couple, the Thorntons, recounted the hardship they suffered after the steel mill near Youngstown that employed Kevin Thornton shut down -- because, his wife, Sharlene, said, of competition from China.

"We almost lost our home," she said. "We struggled every day to make ends meet." She thanked Trump for making their lives "more enjoyable."

The president took credit for the opening of new steel plants and steel mills in the United States. While he repeated his praise for China's president, Xi Jinping, Trump said the United States would no longer tolerate running huge deficits with Beijing.

"We're going to be smart about our relationships with other countries," he said. "You look at our trade deficits with every other country. Don't let anyone ever tell you that trade deficits are OK."

He also said U.S. protectionist trade policies and his more isolationist policies would benefit Americans. Trump pledged a strong stand on trade to achieve "a level playing field," saying that "other countries, they put themselves first. ... The fact is we want to be first."

"We'll be taking care of our people," he added.

A high-level delegation from Trump's administration just returned from a visit to Beijing, part of a broader attempt to stave off a trade war between the world's two biggest economies. Trump was expected to meet with members of the team Saturday.

The president has done a series of events this year aimed at touting the tax law, almost exclusively in states where Democratic senators face tough re-election races. After stops last month in West Virginia and Florida, Trump's visit to Ohio comes days before that state's Senate contest.

Rep. Jim Renacci, whom Trump has endorsed, is seeking the Republican nomination in Tuesday's primary. The GOP winner will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in November.

"We need your vote, we need your help, so go out and help Jim," Trump said, with Renacci seated by his side. "Get it done."

Trump tried to drum up support for Renacci in part by criticizing Brown. He said Brown "does not think the way we think" on immigration, health care and other issues. And he warned Ohioans not to think of Brown as an independent voice, but rather as part of "a bloc" of Democrats in Washington.

Brown spokesman Preston Maddock said in a statement responding to Trump: "Sherrod is fighting for Ohioans every day -- including working with this administration and his Republican colleagues in the Senate when it's best for Ohio workers."

Trump has lamented the slim margin Republicans hold in the Senate, where they control 51 out of 100 seats. He has traveled to several states where he won in 2016, touting his agenda and criticizing Democrats who've opposed him.

"We have to win the midterms," Trump said Friday during a speech to the National Rifle Association's annual leadership meeting in Dallas.

Also during his visit Saturday to Cleveland, Trump attended a fundraiser for the Republican National Committee. The event drew about 250 donors and raised roughly $3 million for the committee, a spokesman said.

Information for this article was contributed by Toluse Olorunnipa of Bloomberg News; by Zeke Miller of The Associated Press; by Afi Scruggs and Philip Rucker of The Washington Post; and by Mark Landler of The New York Times.

