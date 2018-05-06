FULL LIST: All candidates for major state offices
Early voting starts Monday. Below are candidates for major offices — Congress,constitutional officers,the Legislature and the judiciary — that are contested.The Republican and Democratic party primaries and nonpartisan judicial elections are May 22.Incumbents are denoted with an aster isk (*).Any necessary primary runoffs will be June 19; judicial runoffs will be Nov.6,the same date as the general election.
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTIONS
ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE POSITION 3
David Sterling, Little Rock Justice Courtney Good-son*, Little Rock Court of Appeals Judge Kenneth Hixson, Fayetteville
COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT 2, POSITION 1
Court of Appeals Judge Bart Virden*, Sherwood Johnnie Copeland, Mountain Home
CIRCUIT JUDGE 10TH CIRCUIT, DIVISION 4, SUBDIVISION 10.1
City Attorney James A. Hamilton, Crossett Quincey Ross, Monticello
20TH CIRCUIT, DIVISION 1
Andrea Woods, Conway Judge Susan Weaver, Greenbrier
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY 1ST CIRCUIT
Todd Murray, West Helena James Fitzgerald “JF” Valley, Helena
8TH CIRCUIT-NORTH
Angilynn Taylor, Hope Prosecuting Attorney Christi McQueen*, Hope
20TH CIRCUIT
Zach Throneberry, Conway Carol Crews, Conway Jim Hensley, Wooster
22ND CIRCUIT
Chris Walton, Benton Parker Jones, Benton
DISTRICT JUDGE STATE DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT 31, LITTLE ROCK 1
LaTonya Laird Austin, North Little Rock Margaret “Peggy” Egan, Little Rock JaNan Arnold Davis, Little Rock Melanie Martin, Little Rock
GARLAND COUNTY DISTRICT COURT DEPARTMENT 1
Joe Graham, Hot Springs Tamra Barrett, Pearcy
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 2ND DISTRICT
Gwen Combs, Little Rock Paul J. Spencer, Scott State Rep. Clarke Tucker, Little Rock Jonathan Dunkley, Little Rock
CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICES GOVERNOR
Jared K. Henderson, Little Rock Leticia Sanders, Maumelle
ARKANSAS SENATE DISTRICT 24
State Sen. Keith M. Ingram*, West Memphis Mayor Dorothy A. Cooper, Turrell
DISTRICT 30
Linda Pondexter Chesterfield*, Little Rock James André Pendleton, Little Rock
ARKANSAS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 33
Tippi McCullough, Little Rock Ross Noland, Little Rock
DISTRICT 35
Andrew Collins, Little Rock Annie Depper, Little Rock
DISTRICT 36
Charles Blake*, Little Rock Darrell Stephens, Sherwood
DISTRICT 37
Jamie Scott, North Little Rock Isaac Henry, North Little Rock
DISTRICT 39
Monica D. Ball, Maumelle Joshua Price, Maumelle
DISTRICT 48
State Rep. Reginald Murdock*, Marianna Nancy Duffy Blount, Marianna
DISTRICT 86
Nicole Clowney, Fayetteville Alderman Mark Kinion, Fayetteville
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 3RD DISTRICT
U.S. Rep. Steve Womack*, Rogers Robb Ryerse, Springdale
4TH DISTRICT
U.S. Rep. Bruce Wester-man*, Hot Springs Randy Caldwell, Hot Springs Village
CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICES GOVERNOR
Gov. Asa Hutchinson*, Rogers Jan Morgan, Hot Springs
SECRETARY OF STATE
State Rep. Trevor Drown, Dover Land Commissioner John Thurston, Little Rock
ARKANSAS SENATE DISTRICT 5
State Rep. Bob Ballinger, Berryville Senator Bryan B. King*, Green Forest
DISTRICT 8
State Rep. Mathew Pitsch, Fort Smith Denny Altes, Fort Smith Frank Glidewell, Fort Smith
DISTRICT 15
Mark Johnson, Little Rock Dean Elliott, Maumelle
DISTRICT 19
State Sen. Linda Collins-Smith*, Pocahontas State Rep. James Sturch, Batesville
ARKANSAS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 14
State Rep. Roger Dale Lynch*, Lonoke Christia (Chris) Jones, Lonoke
DISTRICT 22
State Rep. Mickey Gates*, Hot Springs Don Pierce, Hot Springs Village
DISTRICT 26
Ernie Hinz, Hot Springs State Rep. Laurie Rushing*, Hot Springs
DISTRICT 28
Councilman Kerry Murphy, Benton Jasen Kelly, Benton
DISTRICT 43
Darlene Byrd, Cabot Brian Evans, Cabot
DISTRICT 53
Cole Peck, Jonesboro State Rep. Dan Sullivan*, Jonesboro
DISTRICT 63
Bryson Wood, Floral Stu Smith, Batesville
DISTRICT 67
State Rep. Stephen Meeks*, Greenbrier Rodney Leggitt, Green-brier
DISTRICT 68
Dustin Morphis, Russellville Stan Berry, Dover
DISTRICT 76
Kelly Procter Pierce, Fort Smith Cindy Crawford, Fort Smith
DISTRICT 83
Donald Ragland, Marshall Sheriff Keith Slape, Compton Timmy Reid, Marshall
DISTRICT 90
State Rep. Jana Della Rosa*, Lowell Kendon Underwood, Cave Springs
DISTRICT 91
Scott Richardson, Bentonville State Rep. Dan Douglas*, Bentonville
DISTRICT 93
State Rep. Jim Dotson*, Bentonville Gan Nunnally, Bentonville
