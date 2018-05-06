FULL LIST: All candidates for major state offices

Early voting starts Monday. Below are candidates for major offices — Congress,constitutional officers,the Legislature and the judiciary — that are contested.The Republican and Democratic party primaries and nonpartisan judicial elections are May 22.Incumbents are denoted with an aster isk (*).Any necessary primary runoffs will be June 19; judicial runoffs will be Nov.6,the same date as the general election.

NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTIONS

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE POSITION 3

David Sterling, Little Rock Justice Courtney Good-son*, Little Rock Court of Appeals Judge Kenneth Hixson, Fayetteville

COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT 2, POSITION 1

Court of Appeals Judge Bart Virden*, Sherwood Johnnie Copeland, Mountain Home

CIRCUIT JUDGE 10TH CIRCUIT, DIVISION 4, SUBDIVISION 10.1

City Attorney James A. Hamilton, Crossett Quincey Ross, Monticello

20TH CIRCUIT, DIVISION 1

Andrea Woods, Conway Judge Susan Weaver, Greenbrier

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY 1ST CIRCUIT

Todd Murray, West Helena James Fitzgerald “JF” Valley, Helena

8TH CIRCUIT-NORTH

Angilynn Taylor, Hope Prosecuting Attorney Christi McQueen*, Hope

20TH CIRCUIT

Zach Throneberry, Conway Carol Crews, Conway Jim Hensley, Wooster

22ND CIRCUIT

Chris Walton, Benton Parker Jones, Benton

DISTRICT JUDGE STATE DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT 31, LITTLE ROCK 1

LaTonya Laird Austin, North Little Rock Margaret “Peggy” Egan, Little Rock JaNan Arnold Davis, Little Rock Melanie Martin, Little Rock

GARLAND COUNTY DISTRICT COURT DEPARTMENT 1

Joe Graham, Hot Springs Tamra Barrett, Pearcy

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 2ND DISTRICT

Gwen Combs, Little Rock Paul J. Spencer, Scott State Rep. Clarke Tucker, Little Rock Jonathan Dunkley, Little Rock

CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICES GOVERNOR

Jared K. Henderson, Little Rock Leticia Sanders, Maumelle

ARKANSAS SENATE DISTRICT 24

State Sen. Keith M. Ingram*, West Memphis Mayor Dorothy A. Cooper, Turrell

DISTRICT 30

Linda Pondexter Chesterfield*, Little Rock James André Pendleton, Little Rock

ARKANSAS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 33

Tippi McCullough, Little Rock Ross Noland, Little Rock

DISTRICT 35

Andrew Collins, Little Rock Annie Depper, Little Rock

DISTRICT 36

Charles Blake*, Little Rock Darrell Stephens, Sherwood

DISTRICT 37

Jamie Scott, North Little Rock Isaac Henry, North Little Rock

DISTRICT 39

Monica D. Ball, Maumelle Joshua Price, Maumelle

DISTRICT 48

State Rep. Reginald Murdock*, Marianna Nancy Duffy Blount, Marianna

DISTRICT 86

Nicole Clowney, Fayetteville Alderman Mark Kinion, Fayetteville

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 3RD DISTRICT

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack*, Rogers Robb Ryerse, Springdale

4TH DISTRICT

U.S. Rep. Bruce Wester-man*, Hot Springs Randy Caldwell, Hot Springs Village

CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICES GOVERNOR

Gov. Asa Hutchinson*, Rogers Jan Morgan, Hot Springs

SECRETARY OF STATE

State Rep. Trevor Drown, Dover Land Commissioner John Thurston, Little Rock

ARKANSAS SENATE DISTRICT 5

State Rep. Bob Ballinger, Berryville Senator Bryan B. King*, Green Forest

DISTRICT 8

State Rep. Mathew Pitsch, Fort Smith Denny Altes, Fort Smith Frank Glidewell, Fort Smith

DISTRICT 15

Mark Johnson, Little Rock Dean Elliott, Maumelle

DISTRICT 19

State Sen. Linda Collins-Smith*, Pocahontas State Rep. James Sturch, Batesville

ARKANSAS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 14

State Rep. Roger Dale Lynch*, Lonoke Christia (Chris) Jones, Lonoke

DISTRICT 22

State Rep. Mickey Gates*, Hot Springs Don Pierce, Hot Springs Village

DISTRICT 26

Ernie Hinz, Hot Springs State Rep. Laurie Rushing*, Hot Springs

DISTRICT 28

Councilman Kerry Murphy, Benton Jasen Kelly, Benton

DISTRICT 43

Darlene Byrd, Cabot Brian Evans, Cabot

DISTRICT 53

Cole Peck, Jonesboro State Rep. Dan Sullivan*, Jonesboro

DISTRICT 63

Bryson Wood, Floral Stu Smith, Batesville

DISTRICT 67

State Rep. Stephen Meeks*, Greenbrier Rodney Leggitt, Green-brier

DISTRICT 68

Dustin Morphis, Russellville Stan Berry, Dover

DISTRICT 76

Kelly Procter Pierce, Fort Smith Cindy Crawford, Fort Smith

DISTRICT 83

Donald Ragland, Marshall Sheriff Keith Slape, Compton Timmy Reid, Marshall

DISTRICT 90

State Rep. Jana Della Rosa*, Lowell Kendon Underwood, Cave Springs

DISTRICT 91

Scott Richardson, Bentonville State Rep. Dan Douglas*, Bentonville

DISTRICT 93

State Rep. Jim Dotson*, Bentonville Gan Nunnally, Bentonville