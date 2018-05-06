Subscribe Register Login
North Little Rock police investigating city's 9th homicide of 2018

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

North Little Rock police on Saturday said they are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man as a homicide.

Police found the victim, identified as Ronald Campbell, after receiving a 911 call about an injured person in the area of 229 S. Locust St., according to a news release from the city's Police Department. The release said Campbell had a life-threatening injury and was taken to the UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, but later died.

The slaying is the city's ninth homicide reported this year.

No further information was available as of Saturday night.

Print Headline: Man's death in NLR listed as homicide

