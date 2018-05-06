New Clinton superintendent brings experience

CLINTON — Joe Fisher of Russellville, the new Clinton School District superintendent, was once honored at the White House for his work in education.

Not bad for a first-generation college student who originally wanted to be a pharmacist.

The 49-year-old Fisher, who has served the past three years as Atkins superintendent, will take over July 1 in Clinton after Superintendent Andrew Vining leaves in June.

Vining, who had two years left on his contract, resigned in a negotiated agreement in which he is paid one year’s salary. It will be paid in a lump sum, $106,000, Board President Darla McJunkins said.

The five-member Atkins School Board voted unanimously in March not to renew Fisher’s contract, board president Shane Crawford said.

“He had an opportunity to leave and just didn’t feel it was right at Atkins, so he started looking, and so did we. He got the job at Clinton,” Crawford said. “He was not the fit for us.”

The Atkins board hired Jay Chalk, high school principal in Gravette, as superintendent.

However, Crawford said he was a reference for Fisher in his application for the Clinton job.

Fisher said he and the Atkins board agreed in the beginning that he would fulfill a three-year commitment.

“We knew from year 1 that this was not going to be a long-term situation, so we’ve worked our three years to get some building issues taken care of, curriculum. We worked our three years together very well and doing what’s best for the kids.”

Fisher also said he has maintained a good relationship with the Atkins community.

“Clinton is a great fit, not just professionally, but a great fit for the family,” Fisher said.

The Fishers live in Russellville. His wife, Amy, is a math teacher in the Pottsville School District. They have two children, Colin, a seventh-grader, and Garrett, a fourth-grader.

Fisher said he knew Clinton had “great sports teams,” but he learned the hard way about its academics. Colin was on the Atkins Junior High Quiz Bowl team, and the school played Clinton in the state finals.

“Clinton got the last question correct to beat our team, so I know academically, they’re strong,” he said.

Fisher grew up in Little Rock, and he and his sister were first-generation college students. They both earned doctorates; his is in educational leadership from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He also has master’s and specialist’s degrees from Arkansas Tech University.

His mother was a buyer for an IGA food store in North Little Rock; his father was a landscaper.

Fisher attended Arkansas Tech University in Russellville and majored in chemistry at first, planning to be a pharmacist.

“After my first year, I actually changed my major to choral music,” Fisher said.

After graduation, his first job was teaching vocal music and tennis in the Dardanelle School District, and he drove a bus. He was there six years, then went to Pinkston Middle School in Mountain Home as assistant principal and later served as principal.

“There were about 950 kids in that school. It was a big challenge, but it was good,” Fisher said.

“I had the opportunity to move to Bryant to open the first green school in Arkansas, Bethel Middle School,” he said. “I had some really good experiences.”

Because of the work in recycling and curriculum in conjunction with that, the school received the Shannon Wright Middle School Award in 2009-2010.

“We were a silver-level LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-certified school,” Fisher said.

Because of the cutting-edge curriculum under his leadership, Fisher was named National Distinguished Middle-level Principal by the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

He was recognized at a ceremony at the White House.

“It was great,” he said. “It was formal; it was black tie, the whole 9 yards. They really treat you like you’re the best thing in Arkansas,” he said. “It was a really nice honor.”

That led to his work for the University of Arkansas Leadership Academy, where for four years he was an improvement specialist. He traveled the state, helping 12 academically distressed schools by working with the school boards, teacher-trainers and others.

“It helped me learn how to problem-solve with people and help me prepare to be a superintendent,” Fisher said.

“I lived in Benton, but I was on the road,” he said. “The road got old, though. Truth be known, the miles were long, being on the road for school support. I’d be in Texarkana one day, Crossett the next day, Osceola the next day.”

Fisher said his sons were growing up, and he wanted to be there for their activities.

“I prayed I’d have something closer to home,” he said.

That something was a position as an instructor at Central Baptist College in Conway, and he was there a year before the Atkins superintendent job opened. His college friend Mark Gotcher left Atkins to become deputy commissioner of the Arkansas Department of Education, and Fisher was hired on a three-year contract. Gotcher is now superintendent of the Russellville School District.

Fisher’s annual salary is $100,000 in Atkins; it will be $106,000 in Clinton, plus perks — the use of a vehicle and an offer of a house.

He already has a few goals in mind for the Clinton School District, which has 1,300 students — “first and foremost to continue to help each of the schools in the district continue to work on their vertical alignment of curriculum,” he said.

The schools all earned B’s on the recently released report card from the state.

“That’s fantastic, but like any school district, we want to improve on that,” Fisher said.

“First of all, [Clinton has] fantastic leaders at each of the buildings, so it will be working through the district leaders,” he said. “We’ll have some new folks on the board, so it will be working with the board, first, to understand their role and, second, to develop a common vision of where we want the district to be and work with teachers and principals on the how part and goal-set with them, maybe to set some academic goals with our kids. We want every kid to leave the Clinton School District prepared for college or the workforce.

“The second thing is to work with building some relationships with the community.”

Fisher has been visiting schools weekly in the Clinton district, and he said he’s been impressed with the Clinton School District staff.

“I’m telling you, when you sit down and have a conversation and listen to everyone’s story, who they are and why they do what they do in Clinton, it’s great. It’s like talking to your own family,” Fisher said.

“He’s a fine young superintendent,” Vining said of Fisher. “I say young— everybody’s young to me, and I think that he will, hopefully, come in here and do well. I’m very hopeful that he will do a good job.”

McJunkins, who said Vining has helped in the transition, said Fisher is the right choice for many reasons.

“I think he has a lot of great personality skills and leadership skills and just his experience — he’s been a teacher; he’s been a principal; he worked for the leadership academy; then, of course, he’s a superintendent.

“We think he’s a really good fit for the school and the community,” she said. McJunkins mentioned that Fisher is involved in the Atkins Lions Club and his church.

Fisher said the Atkins Lions Club helps support many youth-related activities, including buying supplies for area schoolchildren. Not only is he eager to get involved in the school, Fisher said, but he looks forward to participating in Clinton’s community events.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to experience the chuckwagon races,” he said, laughing. “I probably need to update my wardrobe for that a little bit.”

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.