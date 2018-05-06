Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, May 06, 2018, 6:05 a.m.

Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

MAY

8 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com

12 Fourche Valley Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Nimrod, Anderson Branch Ramp. Ricky Jones rd.pcso8@yahoo.com

12 Life Outdoors Team Bass Trail bass tournament. DeGray Lake. First place wins $7,000. Scott Gilbreth (501) 772-0186. lifeoutdoorsteambass.com

12 Anvil Jaw Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Ouachita, Mountain Harbor Ramp. Josh Bussell at (501) 804-1346.

12 Metro Area Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Chicot, Connerly Bayou Ramp. info@metroareabassclub.com

12 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Trumann Country Club. Kimberley Stewart (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

Outdoors calendar

