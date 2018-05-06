Sculpture event carves out time for strolls in the garden

California artist Carol Gold emerged as the winner at the end of a festive evening whose participants decided which of three finalists would be awarded a $60,000 commission for a new sculpture to be placed in downtown Little Rock.

Gold's piece, Infinite Dance -- a figure of a woman dancing atop an open circle -- was chosen April 26 at A Night in the Garden Where Sculpture Grows, held in the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden and the Riverview Room of the Little Rock Marriott, off which the garden is located.

Guests enjoyed beautiful weather, heavy hors d'oeuvres, drinks and the sounds of the Central High School Jazz Band, along with performers from Arkansas Circus Arts. In addition to meeting the artists and viewing mock-ups of their proposed pieces, attendees voted for Infinite Dance; Golden by 2017 winner Stephen Shachtman; or Bliss and Glee by Giuseppe Palumbo, and shopped for small sculpture pieces by the artists.

The evening also offered the perfect chance to stroll in the garden, appreciate its various sculptures (including "live" ones, portrayed by a couple of the aforementioned performance artists) and get an education about these works, thanks to the docents stationed throughout.

Gold's piece, once finished, will be placed in the western section of Riverfront Park in 2019.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams

High Profile on 05/06/2018