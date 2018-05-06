Seventh inning sinks UA

BATON ROUGE -- LSU rallied in the seventh inning and held on to get by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville for a 6-4 victory on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium.

Sophomore center fielder Dominic Fletcher kicked it off early for Arkansas (33-14, 14-9 SEC) with a double in the first inning, and he was moved over to third on a single by freshman second baseman Casey Martin.

But the SEC's winningest pitcher this season -- LSU freshman Ma'Khail Hilliard -- buckled down, striking out freshman left fielder Heston Kjerstad and getting a groundout from sophomore designated hitter Evan Lee for the final out of the inning.

"We left a bunch of runners on base early in the game," said Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn, whose team left nine men on base. "We should've had six or seven runs."

LSU's lineup took advantage of junior pitcher Kacey Murphy in the bottom of the inning. Sophomore center fielder Zach Watson led off with a double that was followed by an RBI single from junior right fielder Antoine Duplantis, who later scored on a single by freshman designated hitter Daniel Cabrera.

In the third inning, Fletcher tied the game with a two-run home run off of Hilliard.

Hilliard and Murphy exchanged 1-2-3 innings before the Razorbacks broke the tie in the fifth inning. After junior right fielder Eric Cole was hit by a pitch, Fletcher and Martin both singled to load the bases with nobody out.

Lee walked after another Kjerstad strikeout to bring home a run to give the Razorbacks a 3-2 lead, but they failed to add more runs after senior first baseman Jared Gates hit into a double play. It'd be the final out for Hilliard, who lasted 5 innings and gave up 3 runs on 7 hits, 2 walks and a hit batter while striking out 4.

"It was a game that we kind of grabbed control of in the middle of the game, but we never put it away," Van Horn said. "That's what was frustrating.

"There's a couple of opportunities there, and we only scored one run when we should've scored two or three, and it would've changed the game."

A pair of fielding mistakes by No. 4 Arkansas helped LSU (27-20, 11-12 SEC) rally in the seventh inning.

Junior left fielder Beau Jordan reached on an infield single that third baseman Jack Kenley couldn't field, then Murphy threw high to first base on a sacrifice bunt by second baseman Brandt Broussard.

Murphy finished with 6⅓ innings pitched, 6 hits, 2 walks, 4 runs allowed (2 earned) and 5 strikeouts. He was replaced by reliever Jake Reindl, who loaded the bases with a one-out walk.

LSU senior first baseman Austin Bain delivered a two-out single that scored Jordan and Broussard to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead. LSU once again loaded the bases after a walk by Cabrera, but Reindl induced sophomore third baseman Jake Slaughter to ground out at third for the final out of the inning.

In the eighth, fielding errors cost Arkansas again.

After a leadoff walk, Jordan reached on a fielding error by Gates. Then Watson hit a dribbler back to Reindl, who fell down and threw wildly from the seat of his pants, allowing two runners to score and increasing LSU's lead to 6-3.

Arkansas attempted a rally in the ninth. After a walk and a wild pitch put senior pinch hitter Luke Bonfield on second, Cole brought him in on a single off of LSU junior reliever Caleb Gilbert.

The Razorbacks' rally fell short as Kjerstad struck out for the fifth time on the night on a fastball by LSU sophomore Todd Peterson, who retired all three batters he faced and picked up his second save on the year.

"For us to win [today], it's going to take a lot more than one or two guys. We are going to have a total team effort," LSU Coach Paul Mainieri said.

The rubber match is set for 2:30 p.m. Sophomore Isaiah Campbell will take the mound for Arkansas, and freshman AJ Labas will start for LSU.

