SOCCER STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES

BOYS

CLASS 7A

Rogers High School Thursday’s games

Game 2 Central 4 vs. West 5, 10 a.m. Game 4 West 3 vs. Central 6, noon Game 6 West 4 vs. Central 5, 2 p.m. Game 8 Central 3 vs. West 6, 4 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Sprindale vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 10 Central 2 vs. Winner G4, noon Game 11 Central winner vs. Winner G6, 2 p.m. Game 12 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Russellville High School Thursday’s games

Game 2 West 4 vs. East 5, 10 a.m. Game 4 East 3 vs. West 6, noon Game 6 East 4 vs. West 5, 2 p.m. Game 8 West 3 vs. East 6, 4 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 East winner vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 10 West 2 vs. Winner G4, noon Game 11 West winner vs. Winner G6, 2 p.m. Game 12 East 2 vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Harrison High School Thursday’s games

Game 1 Hot Springs vs. West 4, noon Game 2 Central 2 vs. East 3, noon Game 3 Hot Springs Lakeside vs. South 4, noon Game 4 Batesville vs. Central 3, noon Game 5 Valley View vs. Central 4, 4 p.m. Game 6 West 2 vs. Hope, 4 p.m. Game 7 Central winner vs. East 4, 4 p.m. Game 8 De Queen vs. West 3, 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Thursday’s games Lyon College

Game 1 Dardanelle vs. Conf. 2 4th, 11 a.m. Game 2 Conf. 3 2nd vs. Conf. 4 3rd, 3 p.m. Game 3 Conf. 2 winner vs. Green Forest, 5 p.m.

Southside High School

Game 4 Conf. 4 2nd vs. Conf. 3 3rd, 9 a.m. Game 5 Conf. 4 winner vs. Conf. 3 4th, 1 p.m. Game 6 Conf. 2 2nd vs Danville, 1 p.m. Game 7 Conf. 3 winner vs. Conf. 4 4th, 3 p.m. Game 8 Berryville vs. Conf. 2 3rd, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

Rogers High School Thursday’s games

Game 2 Central 4 vs. West 5, 10 a.m. Game 4 West 3 vs. Central 6, noon Game 6 West 4 vs. Central 5, 2 p.m. Game 8 Central 3 vs. West 6, 4 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Bentonville vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 10 Central 2 vs. Winner G4, noon Game 11 Fort Smith Southside vs. Winner G6, 2 p.m. Game 12 Rogers vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Russellville High School Thursday’s games

Game 2 West 4 vs. East 5, 10 a.m. Game 4 East 3 vs. West 6, 10 a.m. Game 6 East 4 vs. West 5, 2 p.m. Game 8 West 3 vs. East 6, 2 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 East winner vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 10 West 2 vs. Winner G4, 10 a.m. Game 11 West winner vs. Winner G6, 2 p.m. Game 12 East 2 vs. Winner G8, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Harrison High School Thursday’s games

Game 1 De Queen vs. West 4, 10 a.m. Game 2 Pulaski Academy vs. East 3, 10 a.m. Game 3 West winner vs. White Hall, 10 a.m. Game 4 Batesville vs. Beebe, 10 a.m. Game 5 Valley View vs. Sylvan Hills, 4 p.m. Game 6 West 2 vs. Hope, 4 p.m. Game 7 Little Rock Christian vs. East 4, 4 p.m. Game 8 Hot Springs Lakeside vs. West 3, 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Thursday’s games Lyon College

Game 1 Dardanelle vs. Conf. 2 4th, 9 a.m. Game 2 Conf. 3 2nd vs. Conf. 4 3rd, 1 p.m.

East Main Sports Complex

Game 3 Conf. 2 winner vs. Conf. 1 4th, 9 a.m. Game 4 Conf. 4 2nd vs. Conf. 3 3rd, 11 a.m. Game 5 Conf. 4 winner vs. Conf. 3 4th, 1 p.m. Game 6 Conf. 2 2nd vs Berryville, 3 p.m. Game 7 Conf. 3 winner vs. Conf. 4 4th, 5 p.m.

Southside High School

Game 8 Shiloh Christian vs. Conf. 2 3rd, 5 p.m.