SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES

CLASS 7A
CABOT
Thursday’s games
Game 2 North Little Rock vs. West 5, 10 a.m. Game 4 West 3 vs. Fort Smith Northside, 12:30 p.m. Game 6 West 4 vs. Fort Smith Southside, 3 p.m. Game 8 Conway vs. West 6, 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Game 9 Bentonville vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 10 Cabot vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m. Game 11 Bryant vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. Game 12 West 2 vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 6A
GREENWOOD
Thursday’s games
Game 2 Lake Hamilton vs. East 5, 10 a.m. Game 4 Marion vs. El Dorado, 12:30 p.m. Game 6 Searcy vs. Texarkana, 3 p.m. Game 8 Benton vs. East 6, 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Game 9 East winner vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 10 Greenwood vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m. Game 11 Sheridan vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. Game 12 West second vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
HARRISON
Thursday’s games
Game 1 South winner vs. Morrilton, 10 a.m. Game 2 Central 2 vs. East 3, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Greenbrier vs. South 4, 3 p.m. Game 4 East 2 vs. Central 3, 5:30 p.m. Game 5 East winner vs. Central 4, 10 a.m. Game 6 Vilonia vs. South 3, 12:30 p.m. Game 7 Central winner vs. East 4, 3 p.m. Game 8 South 2 vs. Farmington, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
NASHVILLE
Thursday’s games
Game 2 North 3 vs. Nashville, 10 a.m. Game 4 Harrisburg vs. North 4, 12:30 p.m. Game 6 DeWitt vs. Lonoke, 3 p.m. Game 8 North 2 vs. Star City, 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Game 9 Brookland vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 10 Bauxite vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m. Game 11 North winner vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. Game 12 Stuttgart vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Thursday’s games
SMACKOVER
Game 1 Region 2 winner vs. Region 4 fourth, 10 a.m. Game 2 Charleston vs. Region 3 third, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Region 4 winner vs. Region 2 fourth, 3 p.m. Game 4 Hoxie vs. Atkins, 5:30 p.m.
NORPHLET
Game 5 Rivercrest vs. Elkins, 10 a.m. Game 6 Region 4 second vs. Region 2 third, 12:30 p.m. Game 7 Paris vs. Region 3 fourth, 3 p.m. Game 8 Region 2 second vs. Region 4 third, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
PANGBURN
Thursday’s games
Game 2 Hector vs. Salem, 10 a.m. Game 4 Spring Hill vs. Lavaca, 12:30 p.m. Game 6 Palestine-Wheatley vs. Parkers Chapel, 3 p.m. Game 8 Pangburn vs. East Poinsett Co., 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Game 9 Poyen vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 10 McCrory vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m. Game 11 Quitman vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. Game 12 Camden Harmony Grove vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 1A
MOUNTAIN HOME
Wednesday’s games
Game 2 Ouachita vs. Region 2 fourth, noon Game 6 Region 3 third vs. Region 1 fourth, 2:30 p.m. Game 10 Acorn vs. Region 3 third, noon Game 14 Bradley vs. Scranton, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Game 17 Winner Region 1 vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 18 Dierks vs. Region 3 second, 12:30 p.m. Game 19 Mount Ida vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m. Game 20 Region 2 third vs. Taylor, 5:30 p.m. Game 21 Region 2 winner vs. Winner G10, 10 a.m. Game 22 Region 1 third vs. Bradley, 12:30 p.m. Game 23 Region 3 winner vs. Winner G14, 3 p.m. Game 24 Region 2 second vs. Region 1 second, 5:30 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.