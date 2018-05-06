Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, May 06, 2018, 6:02 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES

This article was published today at 2:34 a.m.

CLASS 7A

CABOT

Thursday’s games

Game 2 North Little Rock vs. West 5, 10 a.m. Game 4 West 3 vs. Fort Smith Northside, 12:30 p.m. Game 6 West 4 vs. Fort Smith Southside, 3 p.m. Game 8 Conway vs. West 6, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Bentonville vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 10 Cabot vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m. Game 11 Bryant vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. Game 12 West 2 vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

GREENWOOD

Thursday’s games

Game 2 Lake Hamilton vs. East 5, 10 a.m. Game 4 Marion vs. El Dorado, 12:30 p.m. Game 6 Searcy vs. Texarkana, 3 p.m. Game 8 Benton vs. East 6, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 East winner vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 10 Greenwood vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m. Game 11 Sheridan vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. Game 12 West second vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

HARRISON

Thursday’s games

Game 1 South winner vs. Morrilton, 10 a.m. Game 2 Central 2 vs. East 3, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Greenbrier vs. South 4, 3 p.m. Game 4 East 2 vs. Central 3, 5:30 p.m. Game 5 East winner vs. Central 4, 10 a.m. Game 6 Vilonia vs. South 3, 12:30 p.m. Game 7 Central winner vs. East 4, 3 p.m. Game 8 South 2 vs. Farmington, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

NASHVILLE

Thursday’s games

Game 2 North 3 vs. Nashville, 10 a.m. Game 4 Harrisburg vs. North 4, 12:30 p.m. Game 6 DeWitt vs. Lonoke, 3 p.m. Game 8 North 2 vs. Star City, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Brookland vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 10 Bauxite vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m. Game 11 North winner vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. Game 12 Stuttgart vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Thursday’s games

SMACKOVER

Game 1 Region 2 winner vs. Region 4 fourth, 10 a.m. Game 2 Charleston vs. Region 3 third, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Region 4 winner vs. Region 2 fourth, 3 p.m. Game 4 Hoxie vs. Atkins, 5:30 p.m.

NORPHLET

Game 5 Rivercrest vs. Elkins, 10 a.m. Game 6 Region 4 second vs. Region 2 third, 12:30 p.m. Game 7 Paris vs. Region 3 fourth, 3 p.m. Game 8 Region 2 second vs. Region 4 third, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

PANGBURN

Thursday’s games

Game 2 Hector vs. Salem, 10 a.m. Game 4 Spring Hill vs. Lavaca, 12:30 p.m. Game 6 Palestine-Wheatley vs. Parkers Chapel, 3 p.m. Game 8 Pangburn vs. East Poinsett Co., 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Poyen vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 10 McCrory vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m. Game 11 Quitman vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. Game 12 Camden Harmony Grove vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

MOUNTAIN HOME

Wednesday’s games

Game 2 Ouachita vs. Region 2 fourth, noon Game 6 Region 3 third vs. Region 1 fourth, 2:30 p.m. Game 10 Acorn vs. Region 3 third, noon Game 14 Bradley vs. Scranton, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Game 17 Winner Region 1 vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 18 Dierks vs. Region 3 second, 12:30 p.m. Game 19 Mount Ida vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m. Game 20 Region 2 third vs. Taylor, 5:30 p.m. Game 21 Region 2 winner vs. Winner G10, 10 a.m. Game 22 Region 1 third vs. Bradley, 12:30 p.m. Game 23 Region 3 winner vs. Winner G14, 3 p.m. Game 24 Region 2 second vs. Region 1 second, 5:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online