SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES

CLASS 7A

CABOT

Thursday’s games

Game 2 North Little Rock vs. West 5, 10 a.m. Game 4 West 3 vs. Fort Smith Northside, 12:30 p.m. Game 6 West 4 vs. Fort Smith Southside, 3 p.m. Game 8 Conway vs. West 6, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Bentonville vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 10 Cabot vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m. Game 11 Bryant vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. Game 12 West 2 vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

GREENWOOD

Thursday’s games

Game 2 Lake Hamilton vs. East 5, 10 a.m. Game 4 Marion vs. El Dorado, 12:30 p.m. Game 6 Searcy vs. Texarkana, 3 p.m. Game 8 Benton vs. East 6, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 East winner vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 10 Greenwood vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m. Game 11 Sheridan vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. Game 12 West second vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

HARRISON

Thursday’s games

Game 1 South winner vs. Morrilton, 10 a.m. Game 2 Central 2 vs. East 3, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Greenbrier vs. South 4, 3 p.m. Game 4 East 2 vs. Central 3, 5:30 p.m. Game 5 East winner vs. Central 4, 10 a.m. Game 6 Vilonia vs. South 3, 12:30 p.m. Game 7 Central winner vs. East 4, 3 p.m. Game 8 South 2 vs. Farmington, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

NASHVILLE

Thursday’s games

Game 2 North 3 vs. Nashville, 10 a.m. Game 4 Harrisburg vs. North 4, 12:30 p.m. Game 6 DeWitt vs. Lonoke, 3 p.m. Game 8 North 2 vs. Star City, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Brookland vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 10 Bauxite vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m. Game 11 North winner vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. Game 12 Stuttgart vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Thursday’s games

SMACKOVER

Game 1 Region 2 winner vs. Region 4 fourth, 10 a.m. Game 2 Charleston vs. Region 3 third, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Region 4 winner vs. Region 2 fourth, 3 p.m. Game 4 Hoxie vs. Atkins, 5:30 p.m.

NORPHLET

Game 5 Rivercrest vs. Elkins, 10 a.m. Game 6 Region 4 second vs. Region 2 third, 12:30 p.m. Game 7 Paris vs. Region 3 fourth, 3 p.m. Game 8 Region 2 second vs. Region 4 third, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

PANGBURN

Thursday’s games

Game 2 Hector vs. Salem, 10 a.m. Game 4 Spring Hill vs. Lavaca, 12:30 p.m. Game 6 Palestine-Wheatley vs. Parkers Chapel, 3 p.m. Game 8 Pangburn vs. East Poinsett Co., 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Poyen vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 10 McCrory vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m. Game 11 Quitman vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. Game 12 Camden Harmony Grove vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

MOUNTAIN HOME

Wednesday’s games

Game 2 Ouachita vs. Region 2 fourth, noon Game 6 Region 3 third vs. Region 1 fourth, 2:30 p.m. Game 10 Acorn vs. Region 3 third, noon Game 14 Bradley vs. Scranton, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Game 17 Winner Region 1 vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m. Game 18 Dierks vs. Region 3 second, 12:30 p.m. Game 19 Mount Ida vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m. Game 20 Region 2 third vs. Taylor, 5:30 p.m. Game 21 Region 2 winner vs. Winner G10, 10 a.m. Game 22 Region 1 third vs. Bradley, 12:30 p.m. Game 23 Region 3 winner vs. Winner G14, 3 p.m. Game 24 Region 2 second vs. Region 1 second, 5:30 p.m.