Southwest drought killing wild horses

CAMERON, Ariz. — Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by desert is one of the starkest examples of drought’s grip on the American Southwest: dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn’t quench their thirst.

Flesh exposed and in various stages of decomposition, the carcasses form a circle around a dry watering hole sunken in the landscape.

It is clear this isn’t the first time the wild horses in the region have struggled. Skeletal remains are scattered on the fringes and in an adjacent ravine.

It’s a symptom of a burgeoning wild horse population and the scarcity of water on the western edge of the Navajo Nation after a dry winter and dismal spring runoff. Conditions aren’t forecast to improve anytime soon, and tribal officials suspect other animals have died with not enough to eat or drink.

This rural community does not have its own potable water source. Those who have running water in their homes get it from a well, piped from over 30 miles away. Most haul water, carrying large plastic tanks in the beds of their trucks. The groundwater is brackish and recommended for livestock only, but the two storage tanks closest to the watering hole no longer function.

Animals were accustomed to finding relief at the stock pond where the horses died, but locals say the pool of water beneath the decades-old earthen dam has dried up more quickly each year. Families have been downsizing their herds because they can’t rely on the vegetation or watering holes. Some have hauled water and left it in troughs for animals.