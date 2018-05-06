Gap X -- The Band, made up of original members of the Gap Band, got the party started April 26 at Supper and Soul, the annual bash for Arkansas Baptist College.

The Metroplex was decked out for the event with disco balls and groovy posters. Guests, in attire that ranged from long dresses and suits to ultra disco duds, posed for photos in front of what looked like a 1970s senior prom background.

Before the event, the band took pictures with VIP sponsors in a private area. The Peace, Love and Soul sponsor was Natural State Law PLLC. The Soul Train Dance Line sponsor was the Rick Massey Family Foundation. First Security Bank was the Disco Lights sponsor while Platinum Drywall was the Groovy sponsor.

Dr. Ronda and Rob Tillman and Dr. Mel and Sheri Collazo were co-chairmen of the event. Ronda Tillman was unable to attend due to work commitment.

The Gap Band rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s with hits like "You Dropped a Bomb on Me," "Burn Rubber on Me" and "Early in the Morning."

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal

High Profile on 05/06/2018