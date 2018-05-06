Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Michael Avenatti, lawyer for adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Avenatti. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Avenatti; British Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
Print Headline: TV news shows
