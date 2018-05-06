UALR food event caters to 2 alumni

Alfred Williams and Elaine Eubank were feted for their longtime support of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on April 26 at the 15th annual Taste of Little Rock held in the Jack Stephens Center at UALR.

The couple, both UALR graduates, are lifetime members of the UA Little Rock Alumni Association, which hosts the annual food-focused event to raise money for student scholarships.

Scores of students dressed in maroon UALR shirts greeted arriving guests and guided them to the festivities on the arena floor. About 40 local restaurants and caterers were set up around the sides of the arena dishing out samples of their food, while the center of the floor was filled with guest tables and cocktail tables.

The event raised more than $138,000, the most ever raised in the event's 15-year history. Proceeds from the event will go toward the UA Little Rock Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

High Profile on 05/06/2018