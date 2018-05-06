Wong's walk-off HR lifts Cardinals over Cubs

CARDINALS 8, CUBS 6 (10)

ST. LOUIS -- For the St. Louis Cardinals, there's more importance to their early season games with the Chicago Cubs this year than most seasons.

The games are about St. Louis putting to rest any leftover doubts after a dismal 5-14 record against its rival a year ago.

The Cardinals showed on Saturday they aren't about to just lie down and let the Cubs cruise to a third consecutive National League Central title. Kolten Wong hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning to cap an 8-6 victory, one which had all the back-and-forth of a postseason affair rather than an early May contest.

Wong's game-ending blast put the finishing touch on a game in which St. Louis trailed 4-0 after one inning and by two runs entering the bottom of the ninth. Both times the Cardinals recovered on their way to a fourth consecutive victory, along with winning for the third time in four games against Chicago this season.

"I've never (played) in the World Series or those kinds of games," St. Louis outfielder Marcell Ozuna said. "This feels like more than a regular game."

Ozuna tied the game in the ninth inning with a two-run double off Chicago closer Brandon Morrow, who allowed his first runs of the season. An inning later, it was Wong who sent a 1-1 pitch from Luke Farrell (1-1) into the right field seats for the game winner.

"We would have loved a double, and the homer was even better," St. Louis Manager Mike Matheny said.

Wong's game-ending home run is the third of his career, his first since a victory over Pittsburgh on May 3, 2015.

The blast made a winner out of reliever Tyler Lyons (1-0), and it sent Chicago to a season-worst fourth loss in a row. Anthony Rizzo homered for a third time in four games for the Cubs, who lost despite scoring more than three runs in a game for the first time since April 24.

Javier Baez added his eighth home run in the loss for Chicago, which had won five games in a row before its current losing stretch.

"They're a good team, they're always a good team," Rizzo said. "They put together hits, they put together rallies and it's a good group of guys and they play hard."

Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood walked 5 batters while allowing 3 earned runs in 4 innings of work. The former Colorado Rockies starter has now walked 27 batters in 32 2/3 innings this season, though his ERA still stands at a respectable 3.31.

"It's delivery-related because he's pretty tough," Chicago Manager Joe Maddon said. "I just think he needs to find that rhythm."

Chicago had been 14-0 when leading after six innings this season, thanks in large part to a bullpen that was third in the National League with a combined 2.57 ERA. Morrow had thrown 10 scoreless innings in his first season with the Cubs before allowing the two ninth-inning runs on Saturday, and the runs ended his overall scoreless streak of 18 1/3 innings that dated back to last season.

PHILLIES 3, NATIONALS 1 Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run home run, Vince Velasquez pitched five effective innings and visiting Philadelphia snapped Washington's six-game win streak with a victory over the Nationals. Velasquez (2-4) allowed 1 run and 1 hit in his first victory since April 7. He also struck out four, walked four and hit a batter.

ROCKIES 2, METS 0 Chad Bettis pitched seven smooth innings, Nolan Arenado homered early off the big apple at Citi Field, and Colorado shut down slumping host New York.

PADRES 7, DODGERS 4 San Diego rebounded nicely from Los Angeles’ combined no-hitter, using two-run home runs by Eric Hosmer and Raffy Lopez to beat the Dodgers in the first major league series in Mexico since 1999. MARLINS 6, REDS 0 Starlin Castro drove in three runs with a home run and a double, backing another strong performance by Caleb Smith.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 3 Ryan Braun hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning, helping host Milwaukee top Pittsburgh.

GIANTS 11, BRAVES 2 Buster Posey and Andrew McCutchen each had three of visiting San Francisco’s 18 hits and the hot-hitting Giants rolled over Brandon McCarthy and Atlanta.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 5, INDIANS 2 Shortstop Francisco Lindor's double error led to a pair of runs in a four-run fifth inning off previously unhittable Trevor Bauer, Sonny Gray won for the first time in a month and host New York beat Cleveland for its 14th victory in 15 games.

TIGERS 3, ROYALS 2 Jordan Zimmermann allowed two hits over five scoreless innings, Nicholas Castellanos had three extra-base hits and visiting Detroit beat Kansas City. Zimmermann (2-0) improved to 4-0 with a 1.48 ERA in 7 appearances, including 6 starts, against the Royals.

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 3 Denard Span drove in his team-leading 24th run to help surging host Tampa Bay beat Toronto. Jake Faria (3-1) allowed 1 run and 3 hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Rays got their 11th victory in 14 games.

TWINS 8, WHITE SOX 4 Eddie Rosario homered and drove five runs, Lance Lynn earned his first American League victory as visiting Minnesota beat Chicago.

RED SOX 6, RANGERS 5 Craig Kimbrel became the quickest pitcher to reach 300 career saves, closing out a victory by Boston after it rallied and got the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning at host Texas.

INTERLEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 4, ASTROS 3 A.J. Pollock singled off the glove of third baseman Alex Bregman with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, lifting Arizona over visiting Houston.

Sports on 05/06/2018