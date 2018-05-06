Home /
WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE
Zoo benefit 2 days of wine and noses
Wild Wines at the Little Rock Zoo
Zoo supporters and wine lovers gathered at the Little Rock Zoo on April 27 for "the VIP experience" at the annual Wild Wines event.
The party started at the entrance where guests were handed glasses of champagne. Guests then made their way to the Cafe Africa and the Civitan Pavilion to sample high-end wines supplied by O'Looney's Wine and Liquor paired with nibbles from area restaurants.
The train was a popular attraction of the adults-only crowd. Also popular were the zoo ambassadors who showed off some of the animals.
The two-day event ended April 28 with the Mane Event. All proceeds from Wild Wines benefit the Arkansas Zoological Foundation for the Little Rock Zoo.
-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal
