2 Miami men held in 2 teens’ slayings

MIAMI — Two Miami men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that prompted hundreds of students to walk out of their high school to protest gun violence.

In a WSVN-TV report, Miami Police officials said Yaairnes Rashad Bryant, 22, and Anthony Clinch, 19, had been charged in the April 8 slayings of 17-year-old Kimson Green and 18-year-old Rickey Dixon.

Green was a Northwestern Senior High School sophomore who was about to become a member of the National Honor Society. Dixon was a former Northwestern student. Two other Northwestern classmates also were injured in the shooting at a Liberty City apartment complex.

Both Bryant and Clinch face two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

They were held without bail Sunday. Miami-Dade County jail records did not show whether either man had an attorney.