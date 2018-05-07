88-year-old Arkansan dies after becoming trapped in vehicle that caught fire in crash

An 88-year-old man was killed in a fiery south Arkansas crash after becoming trapped in his vehicle late Saturday, police said.

State police say a 2005 Toyota driven by A.C. Benton of El Dorado traveled off Lawson Road in Union County and into a ditch, where it caught fire around 11:50 p.m.

Benton was not able to get out of his vehicle and was later pronounced dead, authorities noted. No one else was reported hurt.

The weather was clear and the road was described as dry at the time.

At least 141 deaths have been recorded so far this year in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.