Home / Latest News /
Arkansas Supreme Court to hear medical marijuana case
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:31 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Supreme Court says it'll hear oral arguments over a judge's decision to prevent the state from licensing companies to grow medical marijuana.
Justices on Monday agreed to hear arguments June 7 in the state's appeal of Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen's decision striking down the licensing process for medical marijuana cultivation facilities. Griffen ruled the process violated the voter-approved constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana for certain medical conditions.
Griffen ruled in favor of an unsuccessful applicant for a cultivation license that had challenged the commission's decision to issue permits to five businesses.
[DOCUMENTS: Read complaints filed + winning applications from top five growers]
Arkansas regulators have also stopped reviewing applications for businesses that want to sell medical marijuana because of the ruling.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas Supreme Court to hear medical marijuana case
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
BOLTAR says... May 7, 2018 at 2:35 p.m.
It's been a year and a half since the State's Constitution was amended, and we are still essentially where we were on election day. Some of the same people who want to punish opioid users are doing what they can to slow walk a viable alternative mandated by our Constitution. This farce would be laughable if it did not have such a strong impact on many suffering people.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.