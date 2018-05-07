Arkansas Supreme Court to hear medical marijuana case

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Supreme Court says it'll hear oral arguments over a judge's decision to prevent the state from licensing companies to grow medical marijuana.

Justices on Monday agreed to hear arguments June 7 in the state's appeal of Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen's decision striking down the licensing process for medical marijuana cultivation facilities. Griffen ruled the process violated the voter-approved constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana for certain medical conditions.

Griffen ruled in favor of an unsuccessful applicant for a cultivation license that had challenged the commission's decision to issue permits to five businesses.

[DOCUMENTS: Read complaints filed + winning applications from top five growers]

Arkansas regulators have also stopped reviewing applications for businesses that want to sell medical marijuana because of the ruling.