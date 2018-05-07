Authorities: Officers found meth in pickup of Arkansan accused of exposing himself in woods

Authorities said they arrested an Arkansas man Thursday after seeing him exposing himself in the woods and later found he had meth in his vehicle, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

According to a probable cause affidavit, three officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission were on patrol near Carpenter Dam when one observed a white Ford pickup backed into the woods and saw a man standing next to the truck making hand movements "consistent with self-stimulation."

The man, later identified as John Douglas Milam, 63, of Malvern, reportedly pulled up his unbuttoned shorts as the officers approached him.

When officers asked to search his vehicle, Milam allegedly told them there might there might be some "ice," or meth, inside, the affidavit state. Officers said they located a small baggie in the door pocket containing 0.8 gram of meth, and drug paraphernalia.

Milam was taken into custody around 2:45 p.m. and charged with possession of a controlled substance, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia; and a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.

Milam pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday. He is scheduled to appear in court again June 18.