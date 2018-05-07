59-year-old man found dead in burned pickup in Arkansas, authorities say

Authorities on Friday identified a man who was found dead in a burned pickup in northeast Arkansas earlier this week.

Jimmy Don Doyle, 59, of Bono was discovered in the area of Jonesboro’s Barnhill Road near TrinityRail Maintenance Services on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the city’s Police Department.

The state medical examiner’s office determined Doyle was dead before the fire and had at least one gunshot wound, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing.