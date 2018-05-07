Body found in creek near Little Rock park, police say; death investigated as suspicious

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a woman was found in Little Rock on Monday morning.

Little Rock police spokesman Steve Moore said the call came in at 9:54 a.m. The Little Rock Fire Department also responded, he said.

A cyclist riding on the path along Rock Creek near Kanis Park saw a body in the shallow water, Moore said.

The woman was estimated to be between 30 and 45 years old, according to police. The body is being sent to the state medical examiner to determine cause of death, Moore said.