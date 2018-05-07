Subscribe Register Login
Monday, May 07, 2018, 12:28 p.m.

Body found in creek near Little Rock park, police say; death investigated as suspicious

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 10:36 a.m. Updated today at 11:45 a.m.

kanis-park-in-little-rock-is-shown-on-may-7-2018-with-authorities-investigating-after-a-body-was-reported-found-beneath-an-overpass

PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL

Kanis Park in Little Rock is shown on May 7, 2018, with authorities investigating after a body was reported found beneath an overpass.


Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a woman was found in Little Rock on Monday morning.

Little Rock police spokesman Steve Moore said the call came in at 9:54 a.m. The Little Rock Fire Department also responded, he said.

A cyclist riding on the path along Rock Creek near Kanis Park saw a body in the shallow water, Moore said.

The woman was estimated to be between 30 and 45 years old, according to police. The body is being sent to the state medical examiner to determine cause of death, Moore said.

