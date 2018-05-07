Home / Latest News /
Director of UAMS cancer institute to resign
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 4:14 p.m.
PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON
The director of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has submitted his resignation.
Dr. Peter Emanuel’s resignation letter was dated May 4. The letter, obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday, says his last official day at UAMS will be July 31 so that his patients’ medical care can “be transitioned to appropriate physicians.”
The letter gave no reason for his departure. His salary is $500,000 a year, according to UAMS.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
NoUserName says... May 7, 2018 at 4:59 p.m.
Won't be the last. Things are BAD at UAMS right now. And it's entirely due to the administration.
ConscienceCitizen says... May 7, 2018 at 5:46 p.m.
Nousername, I agree. This is blasphemy. That hospital’s cancer center is one of the best in the world. How can those idiots be so selfish as to jeapodize its good work. Damn shame!
Eyetrytoo says... May 7, 2018 at 6:12 p.m.
I have always told my wife, in any traumatic situation I am ever in, take me to UAMS. However, there are too many things going on in the background with employees affecting everyones morale at UAMS. This is now bleeding over into the patients. UAMS has also become over politicized, in successfully treating patients with long term chronic pain, with the exception of those with malignant cancer. The focus seems to be more on obtaining grants, than taking care of the patients and the remaining caring medical staff. UAMS has built a great reputation worldwide as a leader in healthcare. I see that starting to crumble. It is so sad.
