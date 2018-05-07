Director of UAMS cancer institute to resign

The director of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has submitted his resignation.

Dr. Peter Emanuel’s resignation letter was dated May 4. The letter, obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday, says his last official day at UAMS will be July 31 so that his patients’ medical care can “be transitioned to appropriate physicians.”

The letter gave no reason for his departure. His salary is $500,000 a year, according to UAMS.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.