Early voting begins for primary election in Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Early voting has begun for Arkansas' primary and nonpartisan judicial election, days after the state Supreme Court said officials could enforce a voter ID law that a judge declared unconstitutional.
Early voting for the May 22 election began Monday and will run through May 21. The state Supreme Court last week halted a Pulaski County judge's decision that had prevented Arkansas from enforcing a 2017 law requiring voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot. The judge had ruled the effort to reinstate a 2013 voter ID law that had been struck down was unconstitutional.
The election has been dominated in recent days by six-figure television ad buys by outside conservative groups in the race for a state Supreme Court seat.
