Escaped Arkansas inmate back in custody after recapture

ARKADEPLHIA — An Arkansas county jail inmate is back in custody after authorities say he escaped from the facility for a few hours.

Officials in Clark County say 26-year-old Cole Dale Cragg was returned to the county detention center on Saturday night after fleeing the facility about 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Cragg was being held for probation revocation for forgery and a variety of misdemeanor traffic violations. A detainer is also in place for Cragg from Hot Springs County for pending charges.

Details about how Cragg fled from the Clark County facility and his recapture were not immediately available.