Ex-Arkansas lawmaker OKs sanction in ethics case

Former state Rep. Efrem Elliott, a Democrat who now resides in White Hall, has agreed in a settlement of a complaint with the Arkansas Ethics Commission to be sanctioned with a public letter of caution.

Jefferson County Republican Committee Chairman Peter J. Smykla filed the complaint against Elliott, who is the Gould police chief and a communications specialist for Jefferson County.

Ethics Commission Director Graham Sloan said in a letter dated Thursday to Elliott that Elliott signed a settlement in which he agreed that he violated state law by failing to file a monthly campaign finance report in March 2014, a 10-day pre-election report for the 2014 primary and a final report for the primary election.

In the settlement, Elliott also agreed that he violated state law by failing to disclose required information on his monthly campaign finance reports in January 2014 and February 2014, according to Sloan. In 2014, Elliott lost a bid for House District 16 seat by by Pine Bluff Democrat Ken Ferguson.

Elliott declined Friday to comment on the settlement of the complaint.

From 2011-13, Elliott served in the state House of Representatives as a Democrat from Altheimer. In the 2012 election, he lost his challenge to Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff.

Metro on 05/07/2018