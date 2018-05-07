Inspectors to temporarily shut I-440 bridge lanes in North Little Rock
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Routine bridge inspections will require lane closings on Interstate 440 bridges just south of the Interstate 40/ Interstate 440 interchange in North Little Rock today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
Crews will alternately close the westbound lane of I-440 and narrow the I-40 westbound off-ramp from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m., weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled with signs and traffic cones.
