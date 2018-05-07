Little Rock police: Gunfire damages home with 3 children inside

Gunfire in Little Rock damaged one vehicle and a home with multiple children inside Saturday night, police say.

Five adults and three children — including 2 under age 5 — were inside a residence in the 9700 block of Victoria Drive when multiple shots from a vehicle were fired about 10:20 p.m., according to a report.

Officers noted finding multiple shell casings in the street.

A 29-year-old woman in the home said she saw her cousin drive his white GMC Oldsmobile into the driveway, adding that he appeared to be intoxicated. She then observed an unknown vehicle approach the residence and begin shooting, the report states. The woman told police she took cover and did not see the shooter.

Her cousin reportedly backed out of the driveway quickly and fled.

A gray 2005 Ford Explorer parked nearby was also struck by a bullet, an officer wrote.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.