Police: Man critically hurt after shot in head during Arkansas fracas

Pine Bluff police say a Friday night shooting has left an 18-year-old man in critical condition.

Officers responded to 3101 Allister Drive at 11:49 p.m. on a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

The news release identified the victim as DaShawn Hughes and said the teenager was taken to the Jefferson Regional Medical Center in a personal vehicle.

According to the release, Hughes and other people began to argue after a fistfight between two females at the residence.

The release stated that 23-year-old Ronald Sharkey shot Hughes in the head before fleeing the scene.

The release, sent Saturday morning, said Hughes is in critical condition. Sharkey, according to the release, is wanted for first-degree battery.