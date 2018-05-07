Man robbed at knifepoint in downtown Little Rock, police say

A robber threatened to stab a 22-year-old man and robbed him as he walked around downtown Little Rock early Saturday, police said.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. as the victim was near Wasabi Sushi, Bar & Grill at the intersection of Markham and Main streets, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

“If you don’t give me money, I’ll stab you,” the assailant reportedly said.

The man then handed over $20, at which point the robber ran toward the Statehouse Convention Center, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Authorities described the knife wielder as a black man possibly in his 50s who stands about 6 feet 2 inches tall. He has a skinny build and a “low haircut,” officers noted.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.