Home / Latest News /
Man robbed at knifepoint in downtown Little Rock, police say
This article was published today at 1:27 p.m.
A robber threatened to stab a 22-year-old man and robbed him as he walked around downtown Little Rock early Saturday, police said.
It happened around 1:15 a.m. as the victim was near Wasabi Sushi, Bar & Grill at the intersection of Markham and Main streets, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.
“If you don’t give me money, I’ll stab you,” the assailant reportedly said.
The man then handed over $20, at which point the robber ran toward the Statehouse Convention Center, according to police. No injuries were reported.
Authorities described the knife wielder as a black man possibly in his 50s who stands about 6 feet 2 inches tall. He has a skinny build and a “low haircut,” officers noted.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man robbed at knifepoint in downtown Little Rock, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.