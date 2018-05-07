25-year-old woman killed when car travels off Arkansas road, hits trees

A Memphis woman died after the vehicle she was driving traveled off a highway in Arkansas and struck trees, state police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday as 25-year-old Aroneshia Sherel Smith was traveling south on U.S. 79 in Jefferson County, according to a preliminary crash report.

Authorities said Smith’s southbound 2013 Toyota Camry traveled off the left side of the road in a rural part of the county, then the back of her car struck a tree.

The vehicle then started rotating counterclockwise, causing its right side to hit a tree, the report states.

Smith died as a result of the crash.

Travel conditions at the time were described as clear and dry.

At least 141 deaths have been recorded in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police data.